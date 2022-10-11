This editorial appeared in the Press-Republican on Oct. 6:
PLATTSBURGH — Every October, we see pink plastered throughout the community in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
There are pink ribbons, pink posters, pink clothes, pink hats, pink food and drink and just about anything else you can think of can be turned pink. The color signifies the need to be aware of this deadly disease and to offer support for those battling it.
It is likely that most of us know someone who has had or has breast cancer. Some of these loved ones survived, but sadly, many did not.
The National Breast Cancer Awareness Association and the nonprofit Susan G. Komen have been educating the public about breast cancer for decades. The numbers, according to their literature, and facts are startling.
One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime. That’s an average of one person every two minutes in the United States.
The two most common risk factors of breast cancer are being born female and getting older. According to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 9% of all new cases of breast cancer in the United States are found in women younger than 45.
In 2022, it is estimated that nearly 44,000 people (about 530 of them males) in the United States will die from breast cancer. About 170,000 people in the United States are living with metastatic breast cancer.
While many people who get breast cancer do so because of genetics, there are lifestyle choices that can lead to contracting the disease. Smoking, drinking and not exercising are at the top of the list for making oneself susceptible to breast cancer.
So naturally, we encourage everyone to live a healthy lifestyle and take steps to keep cancer at bay. We also encourage regular screening and checkups with your health care provider.
The more the word is spread about the dangers of breast cancer, odds are that someone who was unaware can discover information that will help them avoid the horrible condition. Hopefully, the pinkness of the month of October will attract plenty of attention, which will go a long way toward educating the public.
Over the next few weeks, you will see fundraisers throughout the community with pink themes, raising money for treatment for someone suffering from breast cancer, for research or other aid an individual or family member might need. In recent years, area high school sports teams have held special nights to honor their seniors, and they have incorporated Breast Cancer Awareness into their celebrations.
It is the perfect opportunity to not only recognize senior athletes and their accomplishments but to present them with a chance to give back to the community in a meaningful way for all the support they provided during their athletic careers. So please, north country, break out your pink, wave it around and let folks know that we are together in working to defeat this horrible disease that we know as breast cancer.
