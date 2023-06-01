Housing migrants on SUNY campuses not a good proposal

Some state legislators have proposed housing migrants at public institutions such as SUNY Plattsburgh. Photo provided

PLATTSBURGH — State and local officials who do not believe that housing migrants at the SUNY Plattsburgh and other SUNY campuses upstate is a good idea are probably right.

The issue of what to do with scores and scores of migrants who have crossed the southern border into the United States has been festering for years now. In the past year, many of these migrants have been bussed or flown up north to larger cities like New York City, which are seen as sanctuary cities, willing to take in the lost and needy. But the Big Apple is having a problem coping with all these people seeking a better life in this country, and they are searching for solutions.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.