“Words when spoken out loud for the sake of performance are music. They have rhythm and pitch and timbre and volume. These are the properties of music and music has the ability to find us and move us and lift us up in ways that literal meaning can’t.”
— President Jed Bartlet in the television drama “The West Wing”
PLATTSBURGH — As the COVID-19 pandemic appears to be winding down, we are seeing an emergence of live music, and thank goodness for that.
Pretty much all live entertainment was shut down when the coronavirus first emerged in March of 2020. Not only were live commercial concerts canceled at large venues, even school plays and concerts were called off.
Some live events were able to be held last summer with COVID-19 restrictions, but it was a far cry from the days of packed houses and jamming in the aisles. Some events were held via virtual channels, and while it was nice to see and hear some music, it just wasn’t the same experience as coming together for a live performance.
What little entertainment we had disappeared again later last year as the pandemic surged around the holidays. But now, largely thanks to vaccines, the number of cases are dropping and it seems widespread immunity is only a step away. With that, we are seeing more live music events scheduled for this summer.
This weekend, on Saturday alone, there is a healthy regional lineup as Curbside at Harborside in the city of Plattsburgh hosts its third show in a summer series; Hill and Hollow in Saranac kicks off its long-awaited season; and the Press-Republican’s own music and movie reviewer Amanda Martin does a show at Cadyville Recreation Park.
There’s nothing like a live music performance, especially when it’s someone local that we all have come to know and enjoy.
Being outside relaxing in a lawn chair with some cool drinks and snacks, rocking to the tunes is a great way to spend a summer evening. In these seemingly divided times, people of all different backgrounds can come together at a concert, put any differences aside for a night and just enjoy the show. For the performers themselves, it has been a long time coming for them to get back on stage in front of an audience and they are itching to grab a mic.
After more than a year of living a restricted life, we need live music more than ever, and no doubt we have come to appreciate it so much more. As we kick into summer we would encourage everyone so inclined to make plans to attend a live show …
Support of local music will not only recharge your batteries with some wholesome fun and entertainment, it will give the artists the love and recognition they so richly deserve after a year of quiet.
