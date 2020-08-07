In October, Potsdam officials finally achieved the goal they had been working toward for several years.
Since 2016, representatives of the village submitted their first application for the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative. Selected by the Regional Economic Development Councils throughout New York, 10 communities receive $10 million each year to enhance their downtowns.
Like most municipalities, Potsdam did not earn a grant its initial round in the program. In fact, the village’s first three submissions failed to be chosen.
In the north country region, Potsdam had substantial competition the first three years for the DRI funds. Plattsburgh won the inaugural grant in 2016, followed by Watertown in 2017 and Saranac Lake in 2018.
But in each round, competing municipalities discover how to revise their plans to better suit what the REDC envisions for downtown revitalization. Last year, Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul came to Clarkson University in Potsdam to deliver the good news that the village’s submission had finally been accepted.
This was an extraordinary accomplishment for all those who worked on Potsdam’s DRI proposal. Being awarded the $10 million grant, however, is just the beginning of this process.
Now planners need to work with members of the public on identifying what potential projects should be prioritized. This can be a challenging endeavor under normal circumstances.
But as with virtually every other aspect of life, this has been complicated by the novel coronavirus pandemic. How are officials supposed to move forward on ideas to improve their downtown in the midst of this health care crisis?
Members of the Local Planning Committee are taking the safe and smart route by getting together online. They will hold their fifth meeting from 6 to 8 p.m. Aug. 19 through YouTube Live Stream; it will be available on the Potsdam DRI website at www.PotsdamDRI.com. Public comments may be sent to the committee before and after the meeting through its project email, PotsdamDRI@mjels.com.
“The Local Planning Committee and DRI team will be finalizing the DRI effort in the next several weeks, which will include planning committee meetings in preparation for a final slate of projects recommended for DRI and additional public engagement,” according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is in its fourth year. Participating communities are nominated by the state’s ten Regional Economic Development Councils based on the downtown’s potential for transformation and each community is awarded $10 million to develop a downtown strategic investment plan and implement key catalytic projects that advance the community’s vision for revitalization. The village of Potsdam was selected in October 2019 as the north country DRI community.
“Each community selected to participate in the Downtown Revitalization Initiative will accomplish its goals through a state and local partnership that includes a Local Planning Committee, a consultant team and state agency staff,” the article reported. “With support from municipal staff and input from the public, this partnership will attempt to create a strategic investment plan that will achieve the vision and goals for revitalization of the downtown.”
Potsdam Mayor Reinhold J. Tischler and SUNY Potsdam Kristin G. Esterberg are the Potsdam co-chairs of the Local Planning Committee. Organizers have emphasized that public engagement is critical to the planning process. Committee members haven’t met since March 17 as the process had to be postponed due to the pandemic.
We commend the committee for finding a sensible way to proceed with its meetings. Residents should submit their ideas to ensure that planners know which DRI projects are preferred by the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.