Profit over people

This stretch limousine crashed into another vehicle before plummeting into a ravine Oct. 6, 2018, killing 20 people. Screenshot of online report by National Transportation Safety Board

The stretch limousine kept on the road by Prestige Limousine and Chauffeur Service in Wilton throughout 2018 was a tragedy waiting to happen.

Nauman A. Hussain, owner of the company, received a prison sentence May 31 of five to 15 years after a jury convicted him last month of 20 counts of second-degree manslaughter. The stretch limousine in question struck a sport utility vehicle and then descended into a ravine Oct. 6, 2018, in Schoharie County after its brake system failed to slow it down while traveling more than 100 mph down a steep hill. Two Watertown residents lost their lives as a result.

