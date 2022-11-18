Children deserve to be protected while attending school.
Unfortunately, students periodically find themselves victimized by violence. School shootings have become common in recent years.
And because they are random events at unforeseen locations, it’s difficult preparing for a specific incident. Many schools have had to conduct active-shooter drills to ensure they are ready for such a horrible occurrence.
Republicans in the state Assembly formed the Minority Task Force on School Safety and Security to solicit input on protecting children. Members began holding public forums last month to hear from stakeholders on how to implement policies that would prove effective.
“Keeping the public safe is the most important job of any legislative body. That charge comes with many different considerations, and in recent months we have seen a critical gap in the safety of New York’s schoolchildren,” state Assemblyman William A. Barclay, R-Pulaski, wrote in an Oct. 24 column for iHeartOswego.com. “To help address that gap, our conference launched the Assembly Minority Task Force on School Safety & Security to collect feedback in response to the increased acts of violence in schools and address other important measures to keep children and educators safe while on school grounds. As such, I named Assemblymen Joseph M. Giglio (R, C, I-Gowanda), Doug Smith (R, C, I-Holbrook) and Mike Reilly (R, C-Staten Island) as task force co-chairmen. Our first two events, one on Long Island and one on Staten Island, were great successes. The feedback we are receiving from law enforcement, educators, mental health professionals, parents and local officials will be extremely valuable as we craft legislative solutions to address this public safety crisis. We will also generate a com-prehensive report with recommendations and legislation at the conclusion of our statewide tour.
“It is never easy to discuss violence impacting children,” Barclay wrote. “Sadly, we have seen an unprecedented uptick in violent crime in New York and across the nation including tragic school shootings, domestic terror attacks and other isolated incidents leading to a heartbreaking number of fatalities. Now is the time for action. We must give law enforcement and school districts the tools they need to identify, prevent and mitigate these awful attacks. We must bolster mental health services across the board, and we must ensure everyone who enters a school in New York can do so safely. Rightfully, parents, school personnel and students are frightened. Children and educators cannot thrive if they do not feel safe in their learning environment. The Assembly Minority Conference is steadfastly committed to making sure every New Yorker is safe, and this task force is an important step in that direction.”
The Task Force conducted its final public forum Nov. 2 in the Capital Region. Members will prepare a report outlining the summary of its findings and recommended solutions. This will eventually be submitted to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and the state Legislature.
Putting measures into effect to prevent the ongoing violence we’ve seen at schools across the country is a daunting undertaking. Many people have very different ideas of how to accomplish this goal.
So we commend members of this Task Force for making the effort. We urge Hochul and all state legislators to review their findings with open minds and work constructively with them to achieve positive results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.