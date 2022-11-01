The way people use land affects the quality of life in various municipalities.
This is especially true of communities along waterways. Rivers, lakes and streams need responsible individuals to help preserve their health.
To promote this idea, the state Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Sea Grant have organized three upcoming workshops “to help inform municipal planning, zoning and code enforcement boards about the impact of various land uses on local water quality and watershed health,” according to a news item published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Participants will learn about floodplains and watersheds, why these features are important and how they can be better protected with land use tools and best management practices.”
The workshops will be from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Clarion Hotel, 30 Lake Shore Drive E in Dunkirk; from 9 a.m.to 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the del Lago Resort, 1133 NY-414 in Waterloo (as part of the Genesee/Finger Lakes Regional Planning Council Fall Conference); and from 9:30 a.m. 4:30 p.m. Nov. 9 at the Tailwater Lodge, 52 Pulaski St. in Altmar. Visit wdt.me/Y3obTg to register, or call 315-312-3042 for assistance.
“As part of the workshops, an interactive watershed game will be used to engage attendees in identifying and developing solutions to address issues of local concern including localized flooding, erosion and community development interests. The goal is to empower municipal decisionmakers to maintain and enhance healthy floodplains to increase watershed health and resiliency and improve the water quality of New York’s Great Lakes and tributaries,” the news item reported.
“As guided by New York’s Great Lakes Action Agenda, sustainable land use practices are essential for achieving water quality, ecosystem health and resilient communities,” DEC Great Lakes Watershed Programs Coordinator Shannon Dougherty said in the news item. “This training series will provide local communities with the knowledge and tools to implement local planning decisions that benefit the health of our local waterways that feed our shared Great Lakes, the largest freshwater system in the world.”
It’s good that state agencies are hosting these workshops. They will help municipal authorities understand how to address land use proposals when it comes to protecting their waterways.
