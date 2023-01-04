Horrible weather patterns over the past month and a half have worsened a problem that persists in Northern New York.
The heavy snowfall in mid-November compelled community leaders to find a practical site for homeless individuals. Former Legislator Scott A. Gray and other Jefferson County officials worked with developer P.J. Simao to create a shelter at Simao’s DealMaker Auto Group body shop on Main Avenue in Watertown.
The situation grew more serious in the days leading up to Christmas. Frequent snowfall and strong winds resulted in perilous conditions for nearly a week. It seemed as though the storm would never end.
This made access to the DealMaker Auto Group building even more essential. That site was open 24 hours until Wednesday. The county recently announced site that it’s now available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.
When it closes in the morning, people staying there may move to the warming center opened last month by The Salvation Army on State Street in Watertown. Local churches have been providing meals for those making use of these facilities.
It’s obviously not a perfect solution. Those taking shelter at the Main Avenue structure must transport whatever they have to the warming center operated by The Salvation Army every day.
But under the circumstances, it’s likely the best arrangement that can be offered at this time. There are not enough affordable housing units available in this region to meet everyone’s needs.
Housing insecurity is a complex problem with no easy answers. It has different causes, which often require individualized responses.
Financial hardships are one reason that many people end up homeless. They may lose their jobs or stop earning enough money through the work they perform to afford a suitable living space.
Women are frequently caught in the trap of homelessness. Sometimes, they need to leave an abusive relationship.
This means uprooting themselves and their children to seek protection elsewhere. These women often become the sole income earner, which puts a tremendous strain on their household finances. The unavailability of affordable day care options makes their situations even worse.
Mental health issues also make housing insecurity more likely. People may have unaddressed problems that make it difficult for them to maintain a stable job or living arrangement. So they must fend for themselves on the streets.
In Watertown, the closure of several housing sites for low-income individuals over the past few years exposed the level of homelessness to a much greater extent. This prompted officials from Jefferson County and local social service agencies to begin meeting with the hope of developing practical ways to respond.
People throughout Northern and Central New York are working to address this issue. While some of the measures proposed have encountered resistance, we’re fortunate that enough individuals care deeply about finding answers to counter misperceptions about homelessness.
The solution isn’t to halt all programs in their tracks because some find them unfavorable. It’s for all those affected by this problem to work together to forge responses that meet the basic needs of homeless people while addressing concerns expressed by other community members.
Previously on this page, we have highlighted efforts made in Jefferson County to address housing insecurity. Here are some effective measures being taken in other parts of this region:
■ On Dec. 6, the Lewis County Board of Legislators hired GYMO Architecture, Engineering & Land Surveying to help the county’s Department of Social Services create temporary and permanent housing for people in need. In August, DSS Commissioner Jennifer L. Jones proposed a six-bed transitional living suite with three shared rooms, a shared kitchen and living room spaces for temporary housing along with some studio and one-bedroom, long-term housing units accessed with a separate entrance.
■ The city of Oswego is working with Victory Transformation to provide a warming shelter during the cold winter months. The facility, located 25 W. First St. underneath the Pontiac Apartment building, is open daily from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. when the temperature falls below 32 degrees overnight in Oswego. People who need to use the shelter are provided a place to sleep, blankets and food while being supervised.
■ The tri-county North Country Home Consortium is receiving $2.9 million in funding from the federal American Rescue Plan to help homeless individuals. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development is overseeing the ARP-funded homelessness initiative. The consortium will identify needs in each county and seek authorization from HUD on designated projects.
■ The Akwesasne Housing Authority of the Saint Regis Mohawk Tribe received $603,650 from HUD in May for affordable housing and community development projects. The AHA will use the money to improve 22 home sites by making them suitable and available for new housing.
We must encourage representatives from all levels of government to continue cooperating with local organizations to create innovative answers that serve the interests of this in our region when it comes to homelessness. It will take an ongoing effort to serve those in need, and we commend everyone who has taken in this great task.
