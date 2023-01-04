Providing shelter

A sign designates the former DealMaker Auto Group shop on Main Avenue in Watertown as a temporary shelter. Alex Gault/Watertown Daily Times

Horrible weather patterns over the past month and a half have worsened a problem that persists in Northern New York.

The heavy snowfall in mid-November compelled community leaders to find a practical site for homeless individuals. Former Legislator Scott A. Gray and other Jefferson County officials worked with developer P.J. Simao to create a shelter at Simao’s DealMaker Auto Group body shop on Main Avenue in Watertown.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.