The mere fact that this newspaper had to write a story about memes on Facebook is an embarrassment to the city of Watertown.
The decorum of the City Council, its members and the public has reached a new low. It’s not like the bar was that high.
The Todd Bullard City of Watertown Attorney Fan Club Facebook page was started May 15, shortly after H. Todd Bullard and City Councilman Clifford G. Olney III were involved in heated exchanges during council meetings.
The anonymous originators of the Facebook page applauded Mr. Bullard’s handling of the bombastic councilman, explaining that they supported the attorney bringing “civility and protections to Watertown NY City Council.”
At first, the memes were humorous attempts that poked fun at Councilman Olney, who has used the same kind of political social media posts to get his point across about city issues. Councilman Olney, however, always signs his name. There is no question about who is creating the posts on his Facebook page.
But as more people responded to the anonymous Facebook page, the posts became more personal and nastier attacks against members of the council and individuals who supported a deal to purchase the former Watertown Golf Club for $3.4 million from developer Michael E. Lundy. One in particular, a mock “wanted poster” involving P.J. Simao, whose company also benefitted from the golf club sale through a deal with Mr. Lundy that paid $850,000 to restrict Ives Hill Country Club to nine holes, led to Mr. Simao filing a criminal complaint.
We understand Facebook is a forum for conversation, and there is a place for satire in political commentary. But what has transpired with the Bullard fan club is beyond the realm of jokes and fun. It’s just plain mean in some cases and demeaning to all targeted. Sure, there could be the argument that as long as everyone is offended, it’s working. But we don’t buy it.
What is missing from the Bullard fan club page is accountability. These people feel free to smugly attack whom they want with no fear of consequence. If there was accountability on the posters’ part, it is not likely they would be so bold.
Controversies over the Watertown Golf Club and swimming pools have distracted from far more important issues facing the city. We learned this week that fixing the water treatment plant is expected to cost more than $50 million, but that discussion came at the end of a meeting scheduled to discuss another budget. It took months, if not years, for the city to begin to address the issue, and now we’re faced with a steep cost to taxpayers — even if the federal government helps with grants.
We’ve had enough golf and swimming arguments to last a lifetime. The disagreements between Councilman Olney and Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith have ramped up. Mr. Bullard, interim city attorney, appeared to be cross-examining Councilman Olney at a recent meeting, and the reiteration of the rules of order at a following meeting are clearly directed at the simmering disagreements between the mayor and the councilman. Council meetings and the fights that follow are becoming a waste of time for our elected officials, city staff and our readers.
It’s time to grow up and focus on real issues that are shoved aside by juvenile behavior expressed at City Council meetings and online. Let’s talk about fixing the water plant so our children have safe water to drink. Let’s talk about continuing to invest in our downtown and on making the Black River a showpiece for future development. City residents deserve to be proud of their elected officials and those who participate in local government. Knock off the anonymous bullying and get back to work.
