Wearing the crown is oh so sweet!
The Lady Golden Knights of Copenhagen High School etched their names in the history books March 23 by winning the Class D state girls basketball championship. This is their first title, and we encourage them to savor this victory forever. Their many supporters certainly will.
The Copenhagen Lady Golden Knights earned the New York State Public High School Athletic Association championship with a 47-39 win over Sherman High School. The match was played at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy.
“Charli Carroll earned all-tournament MVP status by scoring 14 points, and all-tournament team selections Raegan Dalrymple and Alyssa Fitzpatrick each added 12 points,” according to a story published March 23 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Jenna Fisher notched 15 points and sister Hayden Fisher complied nine [points] for the Wildcats. It was the second state final appearance for Sherman, which is from Chautauqua County. Copenhagen becomes the first area team since Heuvelton won the Class D title three years in a row from 2015-17 to win a state basketball title. The Golden Knights are the first Frontier League girls team to win a state title since South Jefferson did in 2006.”
It’s an exceptional accomplishment for a school in a small, rural community to win a state championship. But over the last two decades, girls basketball teams from Northern New York have found their place among the best.
“Copenhagen couldn’t have known it at the time — all it was trying to do was win a state title — but by winning the state Class D championship on Saturday night at Hudson Valley Community College in Troy, the Golden Knights provided the perfect capper for the past 20 years of north country girls basketball,” another March 23 article by the Times reported. “The NYSPHAA state tournament for girls basketball teams began in 1981. South Jefferson sent a team to the semifinals that very first year, losing to Pavilion of Section 5 in the Class C semifinals. For the next 20 years, that’s the best north country girls basketball teams could do — reach the state semifinals and lose. Morristown and Salmon River lost in the semis six years later, in 1987. Canton made the semifinals in 1988. Malone reached the semifinal round in 1996 and 1998. Chateaugay lost in the state semifinals in 2000. Twenty years without a state title to show.
“Now, consider the second 20 years: Two state titles for Immaculate Heart Central. Two state titles for South Jefferson. Two more for Hammond. Three — in a row — for Heuvelton. Throw in Copenhagen’s championship and Malone breaking through for a state Class A championship in 2008 and that is 11 girls state crowns in the last two decades. That is quite the drastic turnaround,” according to the story. “IHC was the first to show what could be achieved with the first state basketball championship of any kind — girls or boys — in 2002. That team of Marisa Vespa, Mattea Alteri, Katelyn Moran, Angela Puccia and Megan Fortunato destroyed whatever mental block north country basketball teams were having about winning championships on the state level. South Jefferson followed with the likes of Erika Smith and Lauren Sischo and Hammond after that with Brittany Kenyon and Nicole Davidson. Three straight titles from Paige McCormick and Heuvelton solidified the no longer brand-new notion that the north country could compete with anyone in the state.”
Congratulations to the Lady Golden Knights players, their coaches, school administrators, students and the team’s fans. They’ve made us so proud, and we look forward to the school’s continued success.
