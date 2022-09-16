After years of advocacy, burn pit victims are finally receiving the acknowledgment they deserve from the federal government.

Members of Congress passed legislation earlier this year making funding available for military personnel and veterans being treated for their exposure to burn pits. Trash was periodically burned in large pits using jet fuel as an accelerant at military posts in Afghanistan and Iraq when other disposal methods weren’t available.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.