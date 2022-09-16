After years of advocacy, burn pit victims are finally receiving the acknowledgment they deserve from the federal government.
Members of Congress passed legislation earlier this year making funding available for military personnel and veterans being treated for their exposure to burn pits. Trash was periodically burned in large pits using jet fuel as an accelerant at military posts in Afghanistan and Iraq when other disposal methods weren’t available.
Items disposed of in this manner included chemicals, paint, medical and human waste; metal and aluminum cans; munitions and unexploded ordnance; petroleum and lubricant products; and plastics, rubber, wood and food waste. Burning them releases toxins that may result in serious health conditions for people who are exposed.
Military personnel returning from deployments to these two nations have reported troubling health problems. Ryan G. Mason, a Carthage native and sergeant in the U.S. Army, died Jan. 28, 2021, at the age of 36 of esophageal cancer. He had a difficult time obtaining the health benefits he needed for being exposed to burn pits in Iraq.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand, D-N.Y., became deeply involved in helping veterans obtain the funding necessary for the treatment they needed. She and U.S. Sen. Marco A. Rubio, R-Fla., sponsored a bill last year to expand military benefits to include treating burn pit conditions.
After some delays by congressional Republicans, members of Congress last month passed the Sgt. 1st Class Heath Robinson Honoring Our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act. The legislation was named in honor of an Ohio National Guard veteran who died in 2020. President Joseph R. Biden Jr. signed the bill into law on Aug. 10.
This was a major victory for military personnel who suffer debilitating health issues due to their exposure to burn pit toxins. Congress finally recognized the significance of their problems in the same way that Vietnam and Gulf War veterans had their medical issues addressed.
Local members of Americans Supporting Armed Services have been working to increase people’s awareness of this problem as well as highlight those from Northern New York who suffer medical conditions. This can be very helpful in more fully understanding the depth of the problem in the north country and developing programs that would benefit veterans.
Kat J. Pike, manager of the Kentucky Fried Chicken in Potsdam, nominated ASAS for the Kentucky Fried Wishes program. Each year, the national franchise selects an organization to receive funding. Tamie M. Sauve, founder and president of ASAS, was in Potsdam on Sept. 7 to receive a $10,000 check.
Sauve said that veterans may not experience problems due to their exposure to burn pits for some time. She added that it’s important to have conversations about these health conditions and those who may suffer from them so that people know what to expect.
It’s good that ASAS is raising this issue and increasing people’s awareness of those who suffer from related health concerns. This gives us an opportunity to monitor the problem in this region and respond appropriately.
Grasping the complexity of an issue is key to coming up with ways to address it in an effective way. We commend ASAS for engaging in this work on behalf of all those who have served our nation in uniform.
