It’s easy for people from small communities across the country to discard concerns over human trafficking.
Many of them have heard that this is a big city problem. Rural areas have their share of issues, but human trafficking isn’t necessarily one of them.
Believing this is a huge mistake. Impressionable individuals, particularly young women, are vulnerable to the lies told to them by dubious characters. This holds true no matter how large or small a community is.
Jefferson Community College hosted a forum Dec. 6 to raise awareness of human trafficking. The event featured Rebecca Bender, a human trafficking survivor, author, public speaker and law enforcement assistant in trafficking cases; and Katie Rushlo-Mercado, youth empowerment specialist with New York’s Office of Children and Family Services.
“Human trafficking was defined by Ms. Bender as the exploitation of a person in exchange for something of monetary value, be that money, goods such as food or drugs, services like rent or shelter or something else of value to those involved. People who become victims of trafficking tend to be those who are most vulnerable in society, like runaways, foster children, those with mental health issues or who use substances, people in poverty and other situations,” according to a story published Dec. 6 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Human traffickers cater to a male demographic between the ages of 35 and 55, according to Ms. Bender, who have expendable incomes and attend events with large crowds like sporting events, work in places like oil fields where the people move around a lot, and other places that tend to be transient and bring a large group of people together. She added that traffickers view what they do as low-risk, high-reward because the people they traffick are the ones [who] end up going to jail, and they can always find and ‘groom’ other social outcasts and high-risk people elsewhere. Roughly 75% of trafficking victims come out of foster care and make a tempting target for traffickers because so many foster children come out of bad situations where they have been ‘desensitized to abuse.’
“Ms. Bender said the media [have] misinformed the public about what human trafficking looks like. It is not always ‘stranger danger’ or people in white vans taking children overseas or what the media has portrayed trafficking to resemble. Human trafficking in small towns can be ‘right in the houses you can see from your coffee drive-thru’ and in the middle of small communities with people you would ‘never ever suspect,’” the article reported. “Traffickers brainwash their victims using social ostracism, sleep or food deprivation and other punishments to deter unwanted behavior, but they also reward their victims to keep their cooperation and incentivize them to stay longer. Ms. Bender said her trafficker gave her a trip to Disneyland. Other times she and other victims were given gifts, taken shopping and given nights off for good behavior.”
One method that traffickers use to keep their victims in line is by getting them hooked on drugs. As long as their victims keep doing what the traffickers want, they’ll continue supplying drugs.
Watertown has hosted several presentations about human trafficking over the past few years, and this helps increase people’s understanding of the depth of this tragedy. We commend the organizers and participants of the Dec. 6 event and encourage people to become more familiar with this problem.
