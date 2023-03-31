Community residents welcomed home members of the Hammond High School girls basketball team March 19 with all the fanfare these young women deserved after they achieved their ultimate goal this season.

The Lady Red Devils returned with the Class D state basketball championship trophy in hand. They defeated Section 4 champion Oxford Academy at Hudson Valley Community College by a score of 61-37 for the title. This is the third state championship the team has claimed in school history.

