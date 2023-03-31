Community residents welcomed home members of the Hammond High School girls basketball team March 19 with all the fanfare these young women deserved after they achieved their ultimate goal this season.
The Lady Red Devils returned with the Class D state basketball championship trophy in hand. They defeated Section 4 champion Oxford Academy at Hudson Valley Community College by a score of 61-37 for the title. This is the third state championship the team has claimed in school history.
The Hammond girls received an escort from police officers and firefighters when they came home that Sunday. Fans of the team lined the streets and cheered for these champions as their bus made the trip back from Troy.
The title game had its standouts.
“In the biggest game of her high school athletic career, senior forward Hailey Manning had the game of her life. Immediately racing from the supporting cast to a starring role in the first half, she made six of eight shots and scored 11 points where the Red Devils (21-1) opened a 33-19 lead and held serve throughout the second half against the Black Hawks, who reached the finals with their ability to penetrate the lane and connect on kick-out 3-pointers. On the second basket of the game Manning helped set the tone inside, converting Hammond’s third offensive rebound [at] the sequence,” according to a story published March 19 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Manning finished with 16 points on 7-12 shooting and also provided 5 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals and committed only 1 turnover in 30 minutes. She [combined] on the lead of a balanced offense with the Lady Devils’ three NAC West All-Stars: center-forwards in junior Landree Kenyon and senior Sadey Sprabary and sophomore guard Ava Howie.”
Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby obviously knows what it takes to bring home a championship. She was a standout as a Hammond team member. This was her second season as coach; she served as an assistant for Shawn Dack, who directed the state championships of 2007-2008.
“Hailey has done it all season. When teams concentrate on stopping Landree Kenyon and Ava Howie, Hailey has shown that she could step up,” Crosby said. “Any of our starters could be all-stars playing for another team, and our subs have done the job whenever they are needed.”
The talent spread across this team made the difference.
“Howie delivered 12 of her game-high 18 points in the third quarter and buried four of nine 3-point shooting attempts and grabbed four rebounds on the day,” the article reported. “Kenyon, the NAC West Division MVP, overcame a series of interior misses in the first three quarters to score the first seven points of the fourth quarter where she netted her only 3-point attempt of the day. She finished with a 13-point-11-rebound double-double with 5 assists, 4 steals and 3 blocks. Sprabary noted a memorable birthday with 10 points, 9 rebounds and 2 assists playing 30 minutes with only one turnover.”
Every high school sports team sets out to win a championship each season. The competition disperses the wins and losses, with many squads coming up short.
There is no dishonor in defeat as long as the players on every team give it their best. They are going up against athletes from other schools who have the same goals. We commend all student-athletes from Northern New York who provided us with a thrilling high school basketball season.
For the Lady Red Devils of Hammond, this state title will be a moment they’ll never forget. They should be as proud of their accomplishment as we are of their commitment to excellence.
