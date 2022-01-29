Canton Mayor Michael Dalton said village officials are addressing concerns raised about their bookkeeping process, and we hope this is true.
An audit conducted by the office of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli found discrepancies in Canton’s financial records going back several years. A report on the inspection revealed that it found similar issues with an audit done in 2012.
“The accounting records were not complete, accurate and reliable, in part because the [Village Board of Trustees] did not develop policies and procedures to ensure the records were properly maintained. For example, as of May 31, 2020, the village’s pooled cash accounts were out of balance by $942,592,” according to the comptroller’s report. “Proper bank reconciliations were not performed and total cash in the accounting records was overstated by about $142,500 due to various accounting errors, including errors that were carried forward from 2013. Annual financial reports were not filed with the Office of the State Comptroller for 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, as required. The board was not provided with adequate monthly financial reports and did not annually audit the clerk-treasurer’s records and reports, as required.”
DiNapoli’s office recommended that village officials “Maintain proper accounting records and file required annual financial reports timely” as well as “Audit the clerk-treasurer’s records and reports as required.” Village authorities accepted the comptroller’s conclusions and pledged to make the necessary improvements.
“The village of Canton accepts the comptroller’s report and the findings,” Dalton said, according to a story published Jan. 18 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The big issue was being behind in our Annual Update Documents, which we got behind about 10 years ago. Once you get behind, it gets very difficult to catch up.”
Canton hired the Buffalo firm of Drescher & Malecki, which specializes in municipal accounting, to help reconcile the village’s books.
It’s good that Canton officials agreed with the revelations of DiNapoli’s office and is working to resolve these problems. Maintaining proper records is vital. This gives them an accurate assessment of what funds they have on hand to oversee village operations.
We commend DiNapoli’s office for performing this service and bringing these concerns to light. It let’s municipalities know what kind of job they’re doing when it comes to proper bookkeeping and how to make things better.
