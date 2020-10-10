What took a decade to pollute has required 26 years to clean up.
Remediation work at property in Massena used by Alcoa for dumping hazardous waste has been long and expensive. The 10.22-acre site on Dennison Road is about 1 mile west of Alcoa’s main West Plant operations.
Alcoa used this land to dump oil sludge and degreasers from 1969 to 1979. The property became part of the state’s Inactive Hazardous Waste Disposal Site Program, and cleanup efforts began in 1994. There are 14 other individual sites within Alcoa’s 3,500-acre complex in Massena undergoing remediation work that are being monitored by the state.
The good news is that this lengthy process appears to have come to an end. The state has proposed moving the Dennison Road property from its program.
Public comments are being accepted on this plan through Nov. 6. Written comments may be sent to Project Manager Kelly Hale, state Department of Environmental Conservation, Division of Environmental Remediation, 317 Washington St., Watertown 13601. Comments also may be made by email to kelly.hale@dec.ny.gov or by phone to 315-785-2513.
“Remediation began in 1994 with the excavation of an estimated 62,000 cubic yards of waste and contaminated soil and 6,959 empty drums. The waste and drums were moved to Alcoa’s onsite landfill, and nearby residential properties were supplied with public water. The Dennison Road site was then backfilled and covered with a geosynthetic clay liner and was routinely monitored for groundwater contaminants until 2001,” according to a story published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “Monitoring wells have continued to allow for periodic sampling, and in 2018, monitors recorded concentrations of up to 3.4 parts per billion of the contaminant 1,4-dioxane, exceeding the 1-part-per-billion screening level for groundwater. Concentrations less than the screening level are considered to have negligible effects, but concentrations greater than the level require additional investigation to determine negative health or environmental impacts.
“The monitoring of the dioxane contaminant, a faintly sweet-smelling ether used as a stabilizer, is part of the state’s Emerging Contaminants program, an initiative similar to other state and federal programs that research and track chemicals largely unregulated by state or federal environmental law,” the article reported. “The chemical was regulated in New York this summer with a statewide maximum contaminant level of 1 part per billion, which means concentrations exceeding the MCL are officially prohibited. The DEC reports ‘only low levels’ remain of the Dennison Road site’s previously tracked polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBS, phenols and volatile organic compounds, leading officials to determine the site ‘no longer presents a threat to public health or the environment.’ Like Alcoa’s other parcels, the Dennison Road site is bound by the 1985 Alcoa deed restriction, which limits the use of the site to industrial operations.”
The need for governmental intervention to clean up contaminated sites is a stark reminder of why laws protecting the environment are vital. They need to be vigorously enforced on all levels. Companies must be held accountable for the pollution they cause.
That being said, this is a positive outcome for Alcoa’s property on Dennison Road. If the state doesn’t uncover additional information about why the site should not be removed from this program, the land will once again be available for industrial purposes. We commend all those involved in cleaning this area up and preparing it to practical use.
