Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

A mix of wintry precipitation in the morning. Then mainly snow showers in the afternoon. High around 35F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow and ice accumulations around one inch..

Tonight

Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low 19F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.