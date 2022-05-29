In 1915, a lieutenant colonel and physician in the Canadian army suffered a terrible loss.
John McCrae saw action in the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium during World War I. On May 2, 1915, Alexis Helmer died. He had been a member of McCrae’s unit as well as a friend.
The following day, McCrae committed his conflicting emotions to print. His poem, “In Flanders Fields,” has become legendary for the way in which it memorializes those killed in wartime.
McCrae’s description in his poem of the poppies growing among the white crosses is remarkable imagery. It brings to mind the dichotomy of what has transpired on the battlefield: Life in the form of beautiful flowers springs up among crosses marking the deaths of numerous soldiers as a result of the savagery of armed conflict.
Following the war, Moina Michael used McCrae’s imagery to create an indelible symbol. An American professor, Michael declared that she would wear a red poppy year-round to honor the war dead. Red silk poppies are now created and sold by veterans organizations to raise money for those who have served our nation in uniform.
It’s likely that people in the north country have either seen or will soon see someone from the American Legion or Veterans of Foreign Wars dispensing red poppies. As Memorial Day approaches, this is a fitting activity.
Like the red poppy, the annual holiday was established to remember those who gave their lives in military conflicts. In honoring our war dead, the money collected by veterans groups from supporters is used to assist veterans. In this way, the red poppy becomes a symbol of our desire to commemorate those who died and provide for those who live.
Poet Walt Whitman understood what we lose in wartime. He reflected the sobering picture of the Civil War’s consequences in “The Million Dead, Too, Summ’d Up”:
“The dead in this war — there they lie, strewing the fields and woods and valleys and battlefields of the South,” he wrote. “… the dead, the dead, the dead — our dead — or South or North, ours all, (all, all, all, finally dear to me) — or East or West — Atlantic Coast or Mississippi Valley — somewhere they crawl’d to die, alone, in bushes, low gullies or on the sides of hills — (there, in secluded spots, their skeletons, bleach’d bones, tufts of hair, buttons, fragments of clothing, are occasionally found yet) — our young men once so handsome and so joyous, taken from us — the son from the mother, the husband from the wife, the dear friend from the dear friend …”
Aside from the horrifying number of Americans killed during the war, Whitman was particularly struck by one tragic characteristic many of them shared.
“And everywhere among these countless graves — everywhere in the many soldiers cemeteries of the nation … as at the time in the vast trenches, the depositories of slain, Northern and Southern, after the great battles — not only where the scathing trail pass’d those years but radiating since in all the peaceful quarters of the land — we see, and see, and ages yet may see, on monuments and gravestones, singly or in masses, to thousands or tens of thousands, the significant word: UNKNOWN.”
We must not let those who died to preserve our nation remain unknown. Memorial Day is a time to follow the extraordinary example set by veterans organizations. While remembering the sacrifice of those we have lost, we should tend to the needs of those who remain alive. The integrity of our society and the ongoing security of our nation depend on no less.
