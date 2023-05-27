When reflecting on the meaning of Memorial Day, many words come to mind:
Service. Dedication. Reverence. Respect. Honor. Mourning. Remembrance. Gratitude. Loss. Love. Hope. All are associated with this day set aside to remember and appreciate men and women of the armed forces who died while serving our country.
Numbers add perspective. The American Civil War claimed 625,000 Union and Confederate soldiers. Before that, 25,000 patriots fell in the Revolutionary War, 15,000 in the War of 1812 and more than 13,000 in the Mexican/American War.
Countless Americans answered the call to service in the 20th and 21st centuries: 116,516 American soldiers were killed in World War I, 405,399 in World War II. The Korean War took 36,516 American lives, the Vietnam conflict 58,178. More than 2,400 troops died in Afghanistan and more than 4,400 in Iraq.
On Monday, we have an opportunity to return the devotion these individuals have shown for our nation. In some small way, we can honor those who lost their lives serving our country. One can only imagine what the United States — and the world — would be like without them.
The idea for Memorial Day arose after the devastation of the Civil War when communities in the North and South began to decorate the graves of fallen soldiers with spring flowers. The holiday, once called Decoration Day, has evolved through the years, becoming an official federal holiday in 1971. But the idea is the same: to remember and honor those men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice defending principles they cherished.
Thomas Paine once wrote: “Those who expect to reap the blessings of liberty must undergo the fatigues of supporting it.”
We feel that fatigue intensely because more than a million Americans have died. We need to keep faith with those who have given so much for the good of all.
It is dreadful that nations carry out military aggression on other nations — the attacks against Ukraine by Russia have no justification. But as horrible as war is, there are times when it cannot not be avoided.
John Stuart Mill reflected well the nature of war and the sobering responsibility of our leaders to engage in it. Commenting in Fraser’s Magazine on “The Contest in America” in February 1862, he wrote:
“War is an ugly thing but not the ugliest of things: the decayed and degraded state of moral and patriotic feeling which thinks that nothing is worth a war is much worse. When a people are used as mere human instruments for firing cannon or thrusting bayonets in the service and for the selfish purposes of a master, such war degrades a people. A war to protect other human beings against tyrannical injustice, a war to give victory to their own ideas of right and good, and which is their own war, carried on for an honest purpose by their free choice is often the means of their regeneration. A man who has nothing which he is willing to fight for, nothing which he cares more about than he does about his personal safety is a miserable creature who has no chance of being free unless made and kept so by the exertions of better men than himself. As long as justice and injustice have not terminated their ever-renewing fight for ascendancy in the affairs of mankind, human beings must be willing — when need is — to do battle for the one against the other.”
These powerful words remind us of why so many honorable Americans have perished defending the liberties we hold dear: Preserving them for future generations was more important than their own lives. Nations need to defend themselves and stamp out tyranny.
But this passage also warns against waging war for illegitimate purposes: We should not sacrifice human beings for goals that lack moral justification. Memorial Day shows the painful cost of love of country as well as ruthless ambition. May we never exploit the former in pursuit of the latter.
