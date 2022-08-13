The vitriol directed at federal authorities over a search warrant executed Monday against former President Donald J. Trump is beyond the pale and must stop.

Many threats have been made against officials with both the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice as well as law enforcement agents. Tragically, an armed man who made disturbing comments online about the raid was killed Thursday after attempting to force his way into an FBI office in Cincinnati.

