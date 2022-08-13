The vitriol directed at federal authorities over a search warrant executed Monday against former President Donald J. Trump is beyond the pale and must stop.
Many threats have been made against officials with both the FBI and U.S. Department of Justice as well as law enforcement agents. Tragically, an armed man who made disturbing comments online about the raid was killed Thursday after attempting to force his way into an FBI office in Cincinnati.
U.S. Reps. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, and Claudia L. Tenney, R-New Hartford, have needlessly fanned the flames of unreasonable outrage over an appropriate legal process. We don’t yet have all the details of what the Justice Department sought or what it recovered.
Without proper authorization, Trump removed numerous documents from the White House in January 2021 after he lost the presidential election the previous November. Some of this information, which was stored in boxes at various spots in Mar-A-Lago, was classified.
The National Archives made multiple attempts to obtain all the documents, but Trump often refused to fully cooperate. In fact, Trump received a grand jury subpoena earlier this year requesting the remaining files. So the federal government tried to retrieve these documents in an orderly manner before resorting to an FBI raid, but the former president remained defiant.
Just a few hours after the raid Monday, Stefanik released a statement that read in part: “The FBI’s raid on President Trump’s Florida home is a dark day in American history. The political weaponization of the FBI and Department of Justice is an actual threat to democracy. There is a reason that Americans no longer trust these agencies. This is the same corrupt agency that illegally fabricated FISA warrants, knowingly deceived Americans about Russian ‘collusion’ for years and weaponized itself to perpetuate this hoax with their all-too-eager mainstream media accomplices. This is the same agency that protected Hillary Clinton, James Comey and continues to lie to protect Hunter Biden.”
During an interview Monday on Newsmax, Tenney said: “We have a two-tier justice system. We have an FBI who we know we can’t trust. The American people don’t trust the FBI. Look, these are the same people who cooked up a Russia collusion hoax, lied to a FISA court and perpetuated this myth against Donald Trump for how many years? And now they’re getting close to another potential election, and they’re doing the same thing again, raiding his house. I guarantee that this warrant doesn’t hold up under scrutiny when it goes to an appellate level.”
Many people don’t trust the DOJ or FBI on this issue because lawmakers such as Stefanik and Tenney are manipulating their emotions with unsubstantiated accusations. And they’re doing this to make themselves look good to their base of supporters.
It must be acknowledged that former FBI lawyer Kevin Clinesmith pleaded guilty in 2020 to falsifying information used to obtain surveillance authority during the agency’s investigation into potential links between a Trump campaign adviser and Russia. In addition, DOJ Inspector General Michael E. Horowitz issued a report in 2019 listing numerous omissions, errors and inconsistencies in the FBI’s warrant applications for this investigation. However, Horowitz found no evidence that FBI officials were motivated by political bias in their actions.
So Stefanik’s incendiary assertion that the FBI is a “corrupt agency” has no foundation of truth. And given how little we know about the search warrant executed against Trump on Monday, how in the world can Tenney “guarantee” that it won’t stand up to a legal challenge?
For these two public officials to sow discord in the absence of any credible evidence is reprehensible. We know that spreading falsehoods can lead to violence. Stefanik parroted some of Trump’s absurd lies about the 2020 presidential election, which helped incite the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building — does she want more bloodshed just so she can boost her poll numbers with Trump voters?
Stefanik and Tenney have every right to express doubts on the credibility of the search at Mar-a-Lago. But we need to wait until we have more facts on the search warrant to judge whether it was legitimate. Eroding public confidence in the DOJ and FBI is reckless and could well lead to more attacks against the government that they swore an oath to protect.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.