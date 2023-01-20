The town of Massena reeled in a major victory with its agreement to host a fishing tournament this year.
The 2023 Cabela’s Big Bass Tour will take place in the region from July 28 to July 30. This event is different from other fishing tournaments in that it caters more to amateurs and families rather than professional anglers; it has an hourly payout.
“This is a really big deal, them coming up here,” Donald R. Meissner, who serves as tourism director for the town of Massena, said in a story published Friday by the Watertown Daily Times. “When they select the place, they’re looking for some place that they can do this every single year for a decade or more. All the other places that they do this in the country, they’ve been doing it now for 10 years and it grows every year.
“They look at it as more of an event to celebrate the opportunities that families can have coming from other areas to Massena to enjoy the outdoor recreation we have,” Meissner added. “So it’s a phenomenal opportunity. I mentioned before, it’s for amateurs and families and kids.”
This agreement, with a host fee of $35,000, ensures the Big Bass Tour will be held locally for this year. It also contains an option for the event to be staged in the region for an additional two years if both sides agree.
Town officials believed that it would be better to see how things go the first time around before committing to a three-year deal. This is a wise move as it offers an opportunity to bring the event back should plans proceed well, particularly with securing grants.
And as Meissner described, this tournament typically becomes very popular in each region where it’s held. There’s no doubt this will be the case when the Big Bass Tour comes to Northern New York later this year.
The St. Lawrence River has an exceptional reputation with anglers. Waddington hosted the Bassmaster Elite Series five times from 2013 to 2019.
Concerns raised by the St. Lawrence Department of Public Health compelled the tournament to move to Clayton in 2020. Waddington hosted the 2021 event, but Clayton reclaimed it last year.
Fishing in this area is as good as in any other part of the country. In September, Bassmaster Magazine ranked the St. Lawrence River its top fishery on its list of the 100 Best Bass Lakes. This is the first time since 2019 that the St. Lawrence River claimed this coveted designation.
So those most familiar with the best fishing locations understand the benefits of being in the north country. The town of Massena is taking advantage of this by luring the 2023 Cabela’s Big Bass Tour to this region.
Organizers have worked with the New York Power Authority and state Department of Environmental Conservation to bring a children’s fishing event for to Massena. The initial date will be June 6.
“Not just a tournament. This isn’t about adding a tournament. It’s an instructional day that will be done at Hawkins Point. We will have teachers there in different spots where the kids can go to learn some of the elements about fishing, and then we’ll have teachers to help these kids learn how to cast or whatever,” Meissner said. “It’s a great first step and what it represents is the Power Authority taking the awareness and the responsibility that this environment here is special for the people who live here.”
This is a tremendous opportunity to expand this area’s profile as an excellent fishing location even more. We commend Massena town officials and local tourism representatives for landing the big one for this year.
