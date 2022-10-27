Reject developers’ deal

Three members of the Watertown City Council have expressed an interest in buying the Watertown Golf Club. Watertown Daily Times

The primary responsibility of any public official is to be a good steward of municipal resources, particularly taxpayer funds.

However, three members of the Watertown City Council have failed miserably in carrying out their duties. They want to waste money on foolish projects that will cost the city much more in the long run than they realize.

