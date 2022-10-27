The primary responsibility of any public official is to be a good steward of municipal resources, particularly taxpayer funds.
However, three members of the Watertown City Council have failed miserably in carrying out their duties. They want to waste money on foolish projects that will cost the city much more in the long run than they realize.
Earlier this month, developers Michael A. Lundy and P.J. Simao cooked up a scheme to hoist the Watertown Golf Club onto the shoulders of city residents. The two have been at odds with each other and the city over the use of land and how much the business pays Watertown in a lease.
In a peculiar arrangement, the city owns a good portion of the property making up the 18-hole golf course while Lundy owns the rest. The private club pays Watertown to use the city land as part of its operations.
The developers proposed that the city buy out Lundy’s interest in the business and run it as a municipal golf course. Council members Patrick J. Hickey, Clifford G. Olney III and Lisa A. Ruggiero publicly stated that they would be willing to spend $3.4 million in city funds to purchase the golf course and operate it.
Simao has long argued that the lease is a sweetheart deal for the golf course. In legal actions he’s taken against the city, he contended that what the club pays to use the property falls short of what the market would typically bring in for such a lease. This doesn’t sit well with Simao, who runs a competing business: the 18-hole Ives Hill Country Club.
Simao is correct to assert that the lease used by the Watertown Golf Club — which will total $10,017 this year for 66 acres of land — does not bring in enough money for the city. In short, Watertown is subsidizing Lundy’s golf business.
There’s no way to get around the suspicion that Joseph M. Butler Sr. had his thumb on the scale in favor of the golf course when the lease was first drafted. He served as Watertown mayor in 2000 when the agreement was approved while also sitting on the golf club’s board of directors — this was a clear conflict of interest. The lease was extended in 2006 after Butler left office.
Simao also took issue with the fact that Lundy used land owned by the city as a parking lot for the Watertown Golf Club. When members of the council voted earlier this year to prohibit the property from being used by the golf course, Lundy sued the city along with Olney and Ruggiero. He stated that the council’s action interfered with his business.
Simao hasn’t operated Ives Hill Country Club since he announced it would close in June 2020. In a letter to the editor he wrote that month outlining his decision, he said that the Watertown Golf Club wouldn’t have remained in business over the years if the city hadn’t been subsidizing it.
Lundy has another grievance that this golf course deal would resolve. A proposed change would rezone his land from residential to open area for park land.
This would prohibit him from developing any housing on this property. If the city wants to control the land, Lundy said, let it buy the property outright. However, it appears that there’s not enough support from City Council members to sustain this proposed zoning change.
Lundy and Simao both pledged that if the city agrees to buy the Watertown Golf Club, they would stop all legal action. Simao would reopen Ives Hill Country Club as a nine-hole course, and the city would run an 18-hole municipal golf course.
Ruggiero said that Lundy allowed her to look over the golf course’s books, adding that the business indeed makes money. She and Olney believe this is a rare opportunity for the city to acquire the land surrounding Thompson Park, thus ensuring that this city asset is protected for many years to come.
We respect Ruggiero’s understanding of business operations as she runs the Hefferon Real Estate agency in Watertown. She obviously has a firm grasp of what it takes to oversee a successful company.
But there are sharp differences between running a golf course and a real estate firm. The city would need the advice of a financial expert to determine the condition of the Watertown Golf Club and its viability for the future.
And Simao has a point about the city subsidizing the golf course. How good would the books appear if the business had to pay a fair-market lease for the city land it has used since the mid-1960s?
If the business is doing well and earning money for Lundy, why does he want to sell it? In declaring that he would reopen Ives Hill Country Club under this deal, Simao is likely hedging his bets that the Watertown Golf Club would not fare all that well under the city’s control — which would benefit his operation.
Yes, this a very complicated issue. But there are a few simple principles that everyone should acknowledge. We must keep these in mind while opposing any move by the city to buy the Watertown Golf Club:
The city should not use taxpayer revenue to bail out a private enterprise, and Lundy should not use government-owned land to make money for himself. He should be allowed to oversee his property for commercial or residential use.
One option is for the city to reclaim its part of the golf course and let Lundy do what he wants with his half. If he chooses to continue operating a nine-hole golf course, that’s fine. This would make Ives Hill Country Club more competitive, which would boost Simao’s business.
If Lundy chooses to build single-family homes on his property, that’s OK as well. The city could take back the land it owns and preserve it as open space, which would support the goal of protecting Thompson Park. Or it could continue to have Lundy lease the public property to run the 18-hole golf course.
But these two developers must stop viewing the city’s coffers as their personal ATM and halt their ongoing legal actions. Reclaiming its land and allowing Lundy and Simao to use their property as they see fit should satisfy everyone involved.
However, appeasing them would only encourage further acts of financial intimidation on their part down the road. It’s beyond comprehension that Hickey, Olney and Ruggiero believe there’s anything advantageous about the city taking on a municipal golf course.
In running their private businesses, Lundy and Simao must respect the free market. If they don’t bring in the necessary revenue by adapting their companies to changing conditions, they need to revise or cease their operations.
But a publicly owned business would lure the temptation to dip into other city sources of funding if the golf course didn’t sustain itself financially. Hickey, Olney and Ruggiero have displayed a penchant for spending city revenue for the sake of keeping nice things for residents (hence, they want to spend nearly $3 million to operate three swimming pools rather than maintain only two). If the Watertown Golf Club didn’t perform well once the city took control, they likely would exert pressure to find alternative funds to keep it going.
Members of the City Council must reject the offer to buy the Watertown Golf Course. And if they don’t, city residents need to forcefully tell them to stop this reckless spending.
Watertown has far more urgent items that need addressing such as an enhanced water filtration system. For several years, the city’s drinking water has not met federal standards.
The city is spending about $3 million on an experimental procedure to see if this removes the contaminants. But members of the council must do more than just experiment with clean drinking water. They have to establish proper priorities for items that are vital for residents and not chase shiny objects of convenience.
