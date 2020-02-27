For years, New York officials have done their best to avoid taking responsibility for contaminating wells in the north country as a result of the salt they use on numerous roadways.
The state Department of Transportation owns a salt storage barn on Route 12 between Alexandria Bay and Fishers Landing. Groundwater from private wells in this region has been determined to be polluted by chemicals found in road salt such as iron, lead, magnesium and nitrates. The salt barns were identified as the prime suspect.
Residents said that household appliances and equipment they owned were destroyed by the salt-contaminated water from their wells. An academic study by researchers from Virginia Tech demonstrated that such water can wreak havoc.
Residents and merchants adversely affected by the contaminated wells protested against the state’s lack of interest in remedying the problem it caused. Albany offered bottled water at first, but not much else.
The town of Orleans decided to construct a water line along Route 12. It will bring in municipal water so people won’t need to rely on wells.
Plans for the water line began in 2012, and ground was broken in 2018. With more people engaged in the push to finance a water line, the state finally began to respond.
The $15.4 million water line will make use of $8.3 million in grants. The remainder of the funding will come from a no-interest loan from the Environmental Facilities Corp., a state entity that provides financial and technical assistance to municipalities on water quality infrastructure projects. Property owners hooked up to the line are required to pay fees to use it.
This was a practical solution to the problem. People can now receive clean water and save money on replacing appliances destroyed by salt erosion.
The researchers from Virginia Tech have continued to study the problem. They have reviewed information showing that the state DOT’s water supply at its salt barn also was contaminated. The salt barn obtained its water from a well on-site but is now hooked up to the municipal line along Route 12.
In fact, the groundwater there showed the highest level of chloride of any well studied by the Virginia Tech team. This is a strong sign that this salt barn was the source of contamination.
However, state authorities don’t see things that way.
“Due to multiple sources of possible contamination, the New York State Department of Transportation, in collaboration with DEC [the state Department of Environmental Conservation] and DOH [the state Department of Health], has not identified the specific source of the chloride in the sample tests from the facility,” Glenn Blain, associate director of communications with the state DOT, wrote in an email to the Watertown Daily Times. “There was and remains no conclusive evidence that ties the Collins Landing maintenance facility to the contamination of private wells in the area.”
No, the limited data supplied by the state to the Virginia Tech researchers isn’t enough to conclude this site is definitely is the culprit. But nothing this team studied exonerates it either.
Kelsey J. Pieper, one of the researchers, told the Times that the Virginia Tech team could use more contextual information about the samples they received from the state. This would help those studying the situation make better determinations about what has occurred.
This is a valid point. The state should provide the Virginia Tech researchers whatever they need to clarify what led to this problem. This could help officials find a way to prevent it from happening again.
