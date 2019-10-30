When Judge Kim H. Martusewicz announced in January that he would not seek re-election this year, this left a vacancy on the Jefferson County Court bench to be filled. Voters will choose between two candidates Tuesday.
Our endorsement goes to Judge David A. Renzi; he’ll appear on the Conservative and Republican lines. He has been a town of Watertown justice since 2012 and has served as an acting judge in Watertown City Court when needed for the past five years.
Judge Renzi graduated from Watertown High School in 1987 and Siena College in Loudonville in 1991. He earned his law degree from Syracuse University in 1994. He and his wife, Jessica, have three children and live in Watertown.
He worked for three years in the Jefferson County District Attorney’s Office and four years in the Public Defender’s Office; he served as the chief public defender. He has been a principal at the private law firm of Brown, Dierdorf & Renzi in Watertown since 2002.
His challenger is Watertown native Graeme Spicer, who is running for the seat on the Democratic line. He operates his law firm in Syracuse; about 75 percent of his solo practice involves criminal defense in Onondago County Court. He also serves as local counsel for the New York City employment law firm of Levine & Blit.
He is a 1998 graduate of Watertown High School and a 2002 graduate of SUNY Geneseo. He earned his law degree from Syracuse University in 2005. He and his wife, Jessica, have one daughter and live in Cicero.
Mr. Spicer has emphasized his extensive work as a defense attorney in Onondago County Court, which conducts numerous criminal trials. He said this gives him an edge for serving on the bench on the county court level.
But Judge Renzi has a background that makes him better qualified for this position.
First of all, he already serves on the bench. This experience is relevant as he knows what it’s like to approach legal matters from a judge’s perspective.
In addition, Judge Renzi has handled criminal cases as both a prosecutor and defense attorney in Jefferson County. His background includes years of private practice, with some local towns and villages as clients. He lives in Jefferson County and has built his career here.
Mr. Spicer in comparison has more limited legal experience, mainly as a defense attorney in Onondaga County. While attending school locally and growing up here, he has chosen to live elsewhere — thus, his grasp of local issues is tempered by his geographic distance. He also paid more than $25,000 after being sanctioned twice in a previous federal case, raising questions about his legal judgment.
Residents will have a choice of two candidates who are both well versed in the law. We believe Judge Renzi has the clear advantage to serve as Jefferson County judge and urge voters to support his candidacy.
