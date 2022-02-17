A disturbing incident that recently took place at Heuvelton Central School District has prompted responses from students and administrators.
Photographs posted on social media platforms show three Heuvelton students lying on the floor of the gym spelling out a racial slur. Superintendent Jesse C. Coburn said officials at the district are taking the situation seriously.
“We immediately launched an investigation into this incident, and the students involved will be disciplined according to the district’s code of conduct,” Coburn wrote Feb. 8 in a statement sent to Heuvelton parents and guardians. “We are deeply troubled by this action, which goes against everything for which our school stands; it is completely contrary to our core values, both as a school and as a district. We are working to determine how we can best support the students and staff who have been affected by it.
“We are not successful unless every student feels safe and supported. This incident is evidence of the pressing need in our school and our community, to find ways to talk about race constructively and respectfully,” Coburn wrote. “In recent years, our staff has initiated conversations about race to better understand the complex and pervasive impacts of racism so we can better educate and support all students. It is clear that this work must expand and accelerate. We recognize that the district must do better to create a school community that is more equitable, inclusive and accepting of diversity in every form.”
The incident resulted in a sit-in by students on Feb. 10 and a march through the village of Heuvelton on Saturday. Those bringing attention to this issue are calling on the district to do more in helping to change the environment for black students.
Maia J. Chisholm, 16, and her sister, 12-year-old Mikaylah L. Chisholm, participated in the march over the weekend. They are biracial students at Heuvelton Central School District and said this is part of what they have to put up with there.
Maia said the students who participated in this incident claimed they were just joking.
“When you say it’s a joke, it sounds like you’re saying an entire race is a joke, like what black people have been through in the past is a joke,” she said, according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily Times. “That word is so horrible, and you’re making it into a joke. I understand that black people have reclaimed it but none of them are black, so it’s not their word to reclaim and they’re laughing at it. It’s not funny.”
Young people should not have to contend with such vulgar sentiments while attending school. It’s good that district officials have disciplined the students involved and understand that more needs to be done, but some questions remain unanswered.
Were there any faculty or staffers members watching over these students when they were in the gym? How does the district intend to respond to parents concerned about their children’s well-being? What steps have been taken to prevent such an incident from happening again?
Obviously, faculty and administrators need to increase awareness of how this affects many families. They need to feel safe in sending their children to the district.
But district parents also should become involved. Embracing values begins in the home, and this incident shows that racism is definitely not a thing of the past in Northern New York. Many good people want to improve race relations here, and hopefully their influence will have positive results.
