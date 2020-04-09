A good government is one that responds to demonstrated needs and makes enhancements based on evidence.
On this page Sunday, we challenged north country officials to include more details about the COVID-19 pandemic. The Public Health websites of some counties document how many confirmed positive cases are in particular townships while others list only how many such cases have been identified countywide.
We believe more specifics about these cases should be presented uniformly. This would offer residents a better picture of where infections have taken place. It also would give more statistics on how many people have tested positive, shown no symptoms, become sick, been hospitalized and either recovered or died.
Replying to our editorial, Lewis County Manager Ryan M. Piche reminded us that municipal governments provide information to constituents in more ways than just what’s on their websites. He referenced the news releases that Lewis County issues with pertinent information. He also noted the Facebook Q&A sessions and news conferences that county authorities have held.
Mr. Ryan raised a valid issue. Reaching out to residents often involves more than merely placing something on a website.
We recognize the tireless work that all local county public health departments do to analyze this problem, develop solutions and let people know how to remain healthy. Our editorial would have benefited from a broader examination of all the ways that counties are communicating important news in a timely manner, and we acknowledge this oversight.
Mr. Piche then took the initiative to expand on the information found on Lewis County’s website.
The Public Health section now includes a table of how many positive cases have been confirmed, the number of individuals under quarantine, number of individuals under isolation, how many people have been tested, the number of negative and pending results and how many people have recovered. The table also has a slot for the number of deaths that have occurred — which now, fortunately, stands at zero.
News releases concerning updated COVID-19 cases can be found under the Lewis County News section of the county homepage. News releases also are listed under the News and Alerts section of the Public Health website. In addition, this portion provides links to videos of news conferences and Facebook Q&A sessions.
This makes a wealth of information available to residents concerning news they need to make the best decisions possible. Mr. Piche shows the good that governments can do when they are dedicated to serving constituents. We appreciate his feedback on our editorial content and commend him for improving what the county offers.
And once again, we reiterate the value of revealing as much information as possible about where confirmed cases have been identified and how they are being handled. Merely stating that some vast region has so many cases doesn’t give us all that much to go on.
St. Lawrence County, for example, covers a huge area. As of Wednesday afternoon, it had 70 confirmed cases.
But Public Health officials also detail how many cases each townships has. With 14 confirmed cases, the town of Massena has the most.
This led Arconic to announce that it would temporarily idle its operations, which it did Tuesday. Officials were concerned about the prevalence of positive cases in the area; they want employees to self-quarantine to avoid spreading the virus. Arconic acted on the best information available.
We agree that people should consider any area potentially infected and to remain home as much as possible. But most residents will have to travel outside at some point for valid reasons, and they can make better choices about how to proceed with the latest information available. It may not give a complete picture of what’s going on, but it’s the best information we have at any given moment.
Public health officials certainly need specifics about where infections are occurring to guide their policy decisions. If it’s important for them to analyze these data, it’s important for members of the public to access to them as well. They deserve to know what government authorities are looking at and how they’re addressing this problem.
The counter-argument that a less-informed public is better equipped to handle a health care crisis makes no sense. We’re glad to see some counties providing more specifics about this pandemic and encourage others to follow suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.