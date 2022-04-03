Regions of New York hosting military posts regularly make use of organizations to coordinate activities between servicemembers and representatives of the communities affected by the bases.
The Fort Drum Regional Liaison Organization formed several years after the local post was chosen for the 10th Mountain Division when it was reactivated in the mid-1980s. Also known as Advocate Drum, the group works to enhance communication between members of the post and leaders in Northern New York.
The north country is one of six areas in New York with such organizations. About 20 years ago, the state Legislature provided funding to these groups through the Military Base Retention program. The state approved a total of $2 million to $3 million for the six regions; FDRLO usually received between $200,000 and $300,000 annually.
But the last time that Military Base Retention funds were appropriated in the state budget was 2018. Representatives of these six organizations have begun lobbying lawmakers to renew their commitment to this program.
“In a letter to Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul and other state leaders, Advocate Drum Board of Directors Chair Thomas H. Carman and leaders from five other defense communities in New York wrote that the funds ‘have been noticeably absent’ from the state budget,” according to a story published March 17 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The letters were sent to the governor, Assembly Speaker Carl E. Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea A. Stewart-Cousins. Several state senators were copied in on the letters. The letters follow up other lobbying efforts by the group.
“In the past, the funds were used to strengthen the capacity of military posts as major contributors to economic and employment opportunities. Funds also helped prevent military installations from being deemed unnecessary by the Base Realignment and Closure Commission, known as BRAC,” the article reported. “The letters were signed by officials representing Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station; Hancock Field Air National Guard Base in Syracuse; Stratton Air National Guard Base near Schenectady, a group that works on behalf of military units in the Capital Region; the Mohawk Valley Regional Economic Development Council; and the Hudson Valley. The funds were important to the New York economy, Mr. Carman said. Defense spending in the state in 2020 reached $12.8 billion. Fort Drum generated $1.2 billion for the north country economy.”
FDRLO serves a crucial role in this area. Information from the group’s website outlines its mission:
“In 1990, the board of directors of the FDRLO established eight goals to guide their work: Develop better understanding between the military and civilian communities in the Fort Drum region; secure full participation by military and community leaders in solving problems of mutual concern; provide continuity in community relations in spite of frequent changes in military and community leadership; establish a communication network that will assist military and community leaders in carrying out their mutual responsibilities; develop cooperative agreements that utilize to the fullest the human, financial and physical resources of the military and civilian communities; promote the continued growth and prosperity of the Fort Drum region; establish a long-range vision for cooperation and an agenda for action between the military and civilian components of the community; celebrate our mutual successes and accomplishments.”
We urge state leaders to reinstate this funding for FDRLO and the other five regional groups. In placing the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, the U.S. Army wanted to integrate military personnel into the local communities as much as possible — and it has succeeded in doing this. But this work needs ongoing support, and funds from the Military Base Retention program must be re-established to continue this objective.
