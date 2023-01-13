The creation of smartphones and computer tablets has made watching films a largely individual activity over the past few decades.
Movie theaters still attract plenty of fans, but not in the numbers of previous eras. This is part of the decline of centralized business districts in numerous communities throughout the country.
Members of the Massena Arts and Theater Association want to change this in their community. They are working with village officials in seeking funding to help restore the Schine Theater.
MATA took over ownership of the Schine Theater in 2015. The group would like to reopen it as a performing arts venue.
“The Massena Downtown Theater is located at 65 Main St. in Massena, N.Y.; construction was started in 1918 under the ownership of V.A. Warren. Prior to its construction, the town’s sole theater was a small wooden structure located near the theatre’s current location that housed the Wonderland Theatre, owned by Jerry McCarthy and Thomas McNulty,” according to information from a website focusing on the Schine Theater operated by MATA. “Originally called the Strand Theater, the building was ready for occupancy in November of 1918 and had exactly 1,200 seats. The primary use of this structure was as a theater, mainly a movie theater, from its opening in 1918 until its closure in 1995.
“Schine Enterprises leased the theater in 1926 and later purchased the structure at the time of the liquidation of the V.A. Warren estate. Schine Enterprises began a major renovation and on Aug. 20, 1931, held a gala grand opening of the newly called Schine Theater,” the website reported. “The newly refurbished theater had a Spanish/Gothic motif with red walls and ceiling decorated with gold and silver leaf. The Schine family sold their vast real estate holdings, including the theater, in 1960 to the Wein-Helmsley Partnership. In the early 1960s, the theater was redecorated with very plain monochrome plaster walls and ceiling to reflect the tastes of the day. The subsequent owners made very few changes to the interior or exterior of the building.”
The structure has sat empty since the late 1990s. And as with any other vacant building, problems crop up. These include water damage, backed up drains and damage from a lack of heating.
“The building was constructed in the brick commercial or brick vernacular style common in commercial architecture of the early 20th century. It is of plain design with a flat roof,” according to MATA’s website. “We envision the theater as the cultural and social hub of the community, a place where people will come to be both entertained and educated. The building is covered with a masonry veneer that features original serrated brick colored in a variegated pattern of browns and oranges with granite and natural stone accents. The brick course pattern is referred to as Flemish Bond.”
Restoring the Schine Theater did not make the list of approved projects for funding that Massena received from the state through the Downtown Revitalization Initiative. So supporters are looking into other grant opportunities to complete the work.
The Massena Village Board of Trustees voted apply for money through the Restore New York Communities Initiative. This “provides municipalities with financial assistance for the revitalization of commercial and residential properties,” according to information from the program’s website.
It’s good that officials are reaching out for financial help to carry out restoration work on the Schine Theater. This would complement the other projects occurring downtown and help restore an essential part of Massena’s history.
