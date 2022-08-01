Aside from the horrible cost to humans in lives and their well-being, the novel coronavirus pandemic wreaked havoc on sections of the economy.
Numerous businesses closed for good because they lost their customer base. Others had to scale back their operations and adjust to new workplace environments once they could return to full strength.
The transportation industry was devastated by this health care crisis. Given the highly contagious nature of the virus, people had to stay as far away from each other as possible. Boarding a crowded bus or airplane held substantial risks of becoming infected and passing the virus on to others.
This affected the commuter train sector as well. Amtrak had to close its Adirondack line, which featured stops in communities such as Plattsburgh and Rouses Point. The full line operated between New York City and Montreal, Québec, Canada.
Of course, this has hurt the tourism industry in Northern New York. Now that conditions pertaining to the pandemic have improved, three federal legislators are calling on Amtrak to reopen the Adirondack line.
U.S. Sens. Kirsten E. Gillibrand and Charles E. Schumer, both D-N.Y., co-wrote a letter to Amtrak President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen J. Gardner. U.S. Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, wrote a separate letter making the same request.
“We write to you to express our concern regarding the resumption of Amtrak’s Adirondack line. This line is essential to the economy of the north country region of New York, and it is imperative that Amtrak resumes its operation as soon as is safe and feasible,” according to the letter written by Gillibrand and Schumer. “First, we were happy to see that Amtrak reopened full service on the Maple Leaf line on June 27. Ontario is a vital economic partner with New York, and this line has and will continue to serve as an essential conduit for economic and cultural relations. While the Maple Leaf service resumption announcement was extremely heartening and we understand the challenges that Amtrak faces in reopening service lines, we hoped to see additional, similar news regarding the Adirondack line. This line provides critical service to the residents of New York’s north country, connecting them to large economic centers such as New York’s Capital Region, New York City and Montreal. And though the users of other lines generally have alternative modes of transportation that can mitigate the impact of a line suspension, the residents of the north country have few.”
“During conversations in May and June, Amtrak indicated to my office that staffing is no longer the primary issue for returning service to the rail line, but operational issues needed to be addressed with our Canadian partners. However, considering Amtrak is working with Canada to resume service on the Maple Leaf line Toronto and Ontario, it is concerning that agreements cannot be made to additionally resume service to Montreal,” Stefanik’s letter reads. “More concerning is that Canadian National recently indicated they are ready to resume service as soon as Amtrak is. Amtrak is a federally chartered corporation created and funded by Congress with the mission to serve the American people in cities, suburbs and small towns across the country. It is frustrating to see the lack of service to the rural areas of upstate New York.”
Gillibrand and Schumer wrote that the Adirondack line had 117,490 riders in fiscal year 2019, the last full fiscal year before the onset of the pandemic. This was a 5.1% increase in ridership over fiscal year 2018.
Tourism accounted for 16% of total employment in the Adirondack region in 2020. This industry makes up 44.7% and 36.8% of employment in Hamilton and Essex counties, respectively, the senators wrote.
It’s encouraging that Gillibrand, Schumer and Stefanik have made getting the Adirondack line operating again a priority. We urge Amtrak to work with them to see this service restored soon.
