For more than a month, people across the country have debated the merit of transforming aspects of our society.
The tragic death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25 sparked protests worldwide. It reignited the Black Lives Matter movement and renewed calls for substantial changes.
Demonstrations in some cities became violent, with people vandalizing property and looting businesses. Statues of certain figures have been toppled while people have demanded other such public displays be removed. Some corporations announced that the names of products deemed racially insensitive will be altered.
We’re fortunate that protests held throughout Northern New York have so far been peaceful. Residents here are passionately committed to enacting meaningful policies. But they’ve done so in a lawful and respectful manner, and they should be commended for this.
One controversial proposal has been the call to “defund the police” to reduce cases of police brutality. This is a vague idea; what it would entail depends on who’s addressing the issue.
This initiative is poorly named. Proponents are unlikely to attract a sufficient number of supporters who would agree to withdrawing all funding from local police departments.
Many people have a different concept in mind. Their goal is to reprioritize financial resources to ensure people’s needs are being met in a way that doesn’t necessarily require a law enforcement response.
Over the past several decades, two trends have occurred simultaneously. Strained government budgets have resulted in social services being slashed. But at the same time, police departments have received additional officers along with military-style items.
This has left police officers to take on duties once covered by other agencies. They’ve become counselors and social workers as well as remaining law enforcement agents.
To ensure everyone’s safety in a potentially violent situation, police officers are trained to assert control as soon as possible. This allows them to de-escalate tensions while sorting out the details.
But not every incident they respond to demands this type of behavior. At times, what people need are those professionally trained as social workers and counselors rather than police officers.
The recent death of Treyanna Summerville, an 18-year-old Gouverneur resident, may be a case in point. Much of what occurred that led to her murder is not known at this time. But it’s obvious that the overall system designed to protect children from harm failed to work adequately here.
Could her death have been prevented if more funding was allocated to caseworkers keeping track of her well-being? Would additional social services made available to the family have thwarted this tragedy? We don’t yet know the answers to these questions, but they’re worth considering.
State legislators have already made one positive change. They repealed section 50-a, a provision of state law that concealed police disciplinary records. On June 12, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo signed this bill into law.
This means that acts committed by police officers will be subject to increased public scrutiny. Greater transparency will dissuade at least some officers from abusing their authority.
Last week, residents presented Jefferson County road patrol platoons with gift baskets as a sign of their support. This is an appropriate gesture as we all should let police officers know we appreciate the work they do on our behalf.
It’s equally vital that we convey our desire to strengthen their ability to do their jobs. This means we may need to redefine what tasks they must perform while expanding social services wherever possible. Reducing this burden on police officers could well lead to broader security for all involved.
