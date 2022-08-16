In addition to dealing with the grief of losing a loved one, family members of Peyton L.S. Morse are frustrated that they can’t obtain answers from key state authorities concerning his death.

Morse died March 12, 2021, after suffering a medical emergency nine days earlier during a training exercise at New York State Fire Academy of Fire Science at Montour Falls. He was on his way to becoming a member of the city of Watertown Fire Department.

