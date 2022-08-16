In addition to dealing with the grief of losing a loved one, family members of Peyton L.S. Morse are frustrated that they can’t obtain answers from key state authorities concerning his death.
Morse died March 12, 2021, after suffering a medical emergency nine days earlier during a training exercise at New York State Fire Academy of Fire Science at Montour Falls. He was on his way to becoming a member of the city of Watertown Fire Department.
The cause of death was listed as an anoxic brain injury (or lack of oxygen to the brain), cardiac arrest and consequences of physical exertion while using a breathing apparatus. Morse was going through a tunnel simulating what firefighters might experience during a blaze. Alarms on his breathing apparatus went off before the he was found not breathing.
On more than one occasion, Morse alerted trainers that he couldn’t breathe. Family members said those overseeing the exercise did not respond quickly enough to the emergency. The Public Employee Safety and Health Bureau determined that the fire academy did nothing wrong.
Schuyler County District Attorney Joseph G. Fazzary said he expects to present a case to a grand jury for possible charges within the next few months. The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health has yet to release the results of its investigation into Morse’s death.
Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul visited Clayton on July 28. During a news conference at the Antique Boat Museum, she pledged to look into the details of Morse’s death.
It’s good that Hochul has gone public with her interest in determining what took place. But family members said they tried for months to have her respond to their requests to investigate Morse’s case. They received nothing back from her office in all that time.
“Believe it when I see it,” Morse’s father, David M. Morse, said in the article. “Words are words.”
Last month, Hochul’s office released the following statement regarding Morse’s case: “There are several independent investigations surrounding the death of Firefighter Peyton Morse, which members of the state Office of Fire Prevention and Control are already participating in. OFPC has and will continue to be fully cooperative throughout the course of these ongoing investigations.”
The office of state Attorney General Letitia A. James needs a referral from Hochul’s office to conduct its own investigation. But such authority has not yet been granted.
There is a lot we don’t know about what happened to Morse and the actions of others at the fire academy that day. Investigating this tragedy is necesary, and we urge officials to use whatever resources they have to make as conclusive a determination as possible about what occurred.
Morse’s family deserves peace of mind. They strongly suspect that trainers did not respond appropriately.
Getting to the bottom of Morse’s death is crucial. It’s a shame that Hochul did not reply to requests from members of his family much sooner. We urge her to keep her promise and look into this incident carefully to see that justice is served. Finding out what transpired also would prevent this from happening to anyone else in the future.
