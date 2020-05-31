An old tradition throughout the north country will have new requirements this year.
Local farmers markets began opening for the season in May. The one in Canton started May 15. The Watertown Farm & Craft Market opened Wednesday, and the Carthage Farmers Market started Friday. Other farmers markets will begin in June at sites in Gouverneur, Hammond, Massena and Potsdam; Ogdensburg is expected to start one this year as well.
The novel coronavirus pandemic has compelled the state to place restrictions on farmers markets. The Department of Agriculture and Markets is mandating the following:
n No forms of entertainment.
n No cooking demonstrations or sampling.
n No craft or non-food vendors, except for soap or hand sanitizer.
n Space out vendors as much as possible.
n Minimize amount of food on display with customer access.
n Increase the number of handwashing stations and make hand sanitizer available.
n Manage customer traffic within the market to eliminate congregating and to promote social distancing.
These are reasonable measures designed to prevent the spread of infection. All vendors and customers also should wear masks.
There is no question that the new requirements alter the character and mission of farmers markets to some extent. Carelene Doane, associate director for GardenShare in Canton, said organizers typically strive to create places where residents can gather and socialize.
“The market managers have put a lot of effort into, and the communities have as well, to it being a meeting and community place,” Ms. Doane said in a story published May 7 in the Watertown Daily Times. “But what we have heard is that they need to come in, get their food and leave.”
This is one more way that the coronavirus has adversely affected us all. Many vendors who usually look forward to the farmers markets in their communities won’t be able to participate this year. Customers aren’t allowed to spend some time with friends they run into at their local event in close proximity.
Farmers markets also are likely to attract fewer customers this season. Many people who have jobs at a site near a farmers market are working from home these days, so they won’t be making their regular attendance as in years past.
This is an unfortunate consequence of the health care crisis we’re confronting. But these limits have been put in place to ensure everyone’s well-being.
We should be grateful for the farmers markets that will continue to operate this year because some have been halted. The one in Central Square, for example, was canceled.
It’s good that organizers are committed to enforcing the rules while holding the farmers markets in Northern New York.
“Based on New York state and Farmers Market Federation guidelines, we’re following all those guidelines, which means all our vendors are wearing masks, all of our vendors have hand sanitizer available and they’re sanitizing their stations,” Kayla S. Perry, volunteer market manager for the Watertown Farm & Craft Market organized each year by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce, said in a Times story published Wednesday.
We commend those involved with running local farmers markets for their skill in navigating the new requirements. We also appreciate the flexibility that customers have shown in adhering to these rules. They are determined to continue supporting vendors from our region, and this is a good sign of our commitment to get through this difficult time together.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.