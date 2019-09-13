Responding to feedback on his plan to replace license plates, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo showed some flexibility.
He reversed his initial proposal of requiring all plates at least 10 years old to be swapped for new ones. He agreed with public officials who said plates that can still be read by cameras may continue to be used.
But Mr. Cuomo also lashed out at people for pointing out some obvious truths about his recommendation. So in the same breath, he adopted their ideas while protesting the fact that they were offered!
Last month, Mr. Cuomo said it’s time to come up with a new look for New York license plates. Five designs were unveiled, and residents voted on their favorite.
The governor went further by suggesting plates that have been around for a decade or longer should be replaced. A news release issued Aug. 19 by his office stated that newer technology has difficulty reading older plates. Police departments, red light cameras and cashless toll sites do not always identify drivers who break the law because their license plate readers can’t properly register the numbers on a car or truck.
Obtaining new plates costs $25. Motorists who have older ones, however, can keep them as long as they want.
This fee was approved by state legislators in 2009. But a similar measure to compel drivers to get new plates after a certain period of time, put forth then-Gov. David A. Paterson, was rejected.
State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, opposed this idea when she served as St. Lawrence County clerk. She collected numerous signatures on a petition opposing Cuomo’s idea.
Critics of Mr. Cuomo’s plan balked at the expenses that would be incurred by drivers: $25 for new plates (mandated after a decade of use), and $20 to keep the same license plate number. With about 3 million plates at least 10 years old still being used, this would net the state an estimated $75 million over two years.
Mr. Cuomo admitted that many older plates remain in good condition and that drivers should be allowed to keep them if they want. He said that only plates shown to be unreadable should be swapped.
Mrs. Ritchie responded positively to the news that Mr. Cuomo had reversed one of his positions.
“I want to thank Gov. Cuomo for listening to the hardworking people of New York state and no longer forcing those with legible license plates to have to pay to change them. I have said all along that peeling plates, and those that cannot be read by automated toll booths or law enforcement do need to be replaced,” Mrs. Ritchie said in a statement issued by her office Saturday. “However, I believe legibility decisions should be made as part of the annual New York state vehicle inspection process and not as another unnecessary fee placed on our already overburdened taxpayers. In addition to Gov. Cuomo, I also want to thank the several thousand people who signed my petition against this plan and ensured Albany heard all of our voices.”
However, the governor had harsh words for legislators who took issue with him.
“I didn’t set the fee,” he said during an Aug. 29 interview on Albany public radio station WAMC. “You passed it. It’s your fault.”
In addition, he chided members of the news industry for their part in the clash. He said this was an example of where “cheap politics meets cheap journalism.”
It’s no secret that Mr. Cuomo does not enjoy being challenged — by anyone. So the fierce resistance to his proposal must have really stung him.
But this comes with the territory. He’s wrong to agree with his critics on one hand and whine about being criticized on the other.
If he understands that many older plates work just as well as new ones would, he shouldn’t have said that all plates at least 10 years old need to be swapped. And he’s correct that legislators approved the $25 fee for new plates — but this didn’t come with a mandate that they be turned in once every decade.
Reviewing plates for wear and tear should become part of the annual vehicle safety inspection process. And the money derived from obtaining new plates must be dedicated to maintaining our infrastructure.
Our roads should be in as good shape as the new license plates the state will soon roll out, so stop bickering and start fixing.
