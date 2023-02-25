Roadmap to an accord

A state Department of Transportations bridge maintenance team works on the Interstate 81 exit to I-690 West on June 30. N. Scott Trimble/Post-Standard/Tribune News Service

A major transportation project that was scheduled to begin last year continues to be delayed.

In April 2022, members of the state Legislature approved their annual budget with $1.1 billion allocated to reconstruct Interstate 81 through Syracuse. The plan was to break ground later in the year for a project estimated to cost $2.2 billion and take six years to complete.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.