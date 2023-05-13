Imagine responding to the following job listing:
“Help wanted: Individual to serve as activities director, budget chief, chauffeur, events coordinator, dietician, hairdresser, head medical officer, homework proofreader, household rules enforcer, life instructor, meal planner, motivational speaker, primary counselor, principal mediator, project manager, residential maintenance supervisor and tailor. Must be proficient in molding those with young minds into self-sufficient adults capable of making sensible and moral decisions.
“Skills required: Unconditional love, boundless patience and the ability to appropriately balance discipline and leniency. Should be willing to address all wounds (physical and emotional) and chase away all monsters hiding under beds and inside closets. Multi-taskers preferred. No experience necessary, but possessing talents to carry out all duties is highly recommended.
“Hours: Morning, noon and night every day including weekends and holidays. Personal time off is possible, but likely only after many years of service. There is no apprenticeship available; all training is on the job.”
This sounds like the toughest position in the universe! And the credentials needed to qualify for this job are intense.
Welcome to the world of motherhood.
The role of a mother is as varied as it is glorious. She brings forth life, produces food and assuages fears of the unknown.
She bathes her offspring, nurses them, helps them begin to walk, cleanses wounds, teaches them how to obtain food and guides them in learning about the wider world. She watches over her young when they sleep and puts herself in harm’s way to protect them.
The mother is key to creating a safe and comfortable environment for her children to develop. She maintains peace among siblings and corrects her children when they’re out of line. A mother delights in seeing her young mature but mourns when they grow up too quickly and leave the nest.
These qualities of motherhood are universal among most living beings. There is something about the maternal instinct that makes a mother so uniquely qualified for the tasks she faces.
But because we are more intellectually and emotionally complex than other creatures, humans take motherhood more seriously. This is because the most important lesson mothers convey to their children is how to love.
Americans across the country will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday. This is a time when we honor our mothers for all the extraordinary ways they have enriched our lives. We shower our moms with gifts, flowers and cards as a way — however small — to express our love and appreciation.
Conveying how much motherhood means to us is no easy task. It was our mothers who brought us into the world in the first place, so how can you repay such a debt?
In the end, we cannot. But this doesn’t matter. For just as the many functions that mothers perform can be exhausting, in total they are even more rewarding.
What greater joy can a mother experience than to bask in the company of her adoring family? Could there possibly be richer returns for a lifetime of effort and struggle?
This occasion may be a minor attempt on our part to thank these wonderful women for all they’ve done. But it’s meaningful for moms everywhere to receive such love.
It’s the eternal link with children that makes motherhood so powerful and fulfilling. On Sunday, let’s pay tribute to all moms — this includes mothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, adoptive mothers, siblings, grandmothers, aunts, guardians and beloved family friends — and hope they find joy in the knowledge that they had a hand in raising loving children.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.