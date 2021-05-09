There’s a glimmer of hope for mothers this year as their families prepare to celebrate their special day.
We’re still in the midst of the novel coronavirus pandemic. Last year, many people had to mark Mother’s Day from a safe distance.
This must have been a sour note for numerous women across the country. There’s nothing a devoted mother loves more than being surrounded by her children, particularly on special occasions.
The good news is that more families will be able to celebrate Mother’s Day once again in person. With COVID-19 vaccines widely available, it will be safer for those who have received their full doses to gather together.
We still urge caution at this time. People should check with local public health authorities to see what they recommend about vaccinated individuals coming together. They may advise family members to continue wearing masks and ensure everyone is social distancing.
It’s unfortunate that we need to consider these safety protocols in planning such a special event. But we’re pleased that the situation has improved to some extent over the past year.
Mothers deserve their time in the spotlight. They serve such a critical role in strengthening our society.
This role is as varied as it is glorious. A mother is a baby’s first dietician, chief medical officer, instructor, activities director and counselor.
She bathes her offspring, nurses them, helps them begin to walk, cleanses wounds, teaches them how to obtain food and guides them in learning about the wider world. She watches over her young when they sleep and puts herself in harm’s way to protect them.
The mother is key to creating a safe and comfortable environment for her offspring to develop. She maintains peace among siblings and disciplines her children when they’re out of line. A mother delights in seeing her young mature but mourns when they grow up too quickly and leave the nest.
These qualities of motherhood are universal among most living beings. There is something about the maternal instinct that makes a mother so uniquely qualified for the tasks she faces.
But because we are more intellectually and emotionally complex than other creatures, humans take motherhood more seriously. This is because the most important lesson mothers convey to their children is how to love.
Daughters find particular satisfaction when they take Mom on a shopping spree. It’s a bonding experience like few others.
And no matter where they end up living or how they’re making ends meet, sons have a moral obligation to call their mother regularly to see how she’s faring. Apron strings are never so short that guys can’t check in with Mom once in a while.
Americans across the country are now celebrating Mother’s Day. This is a time when we honor our mothers for all the extraordinary ways they have enriched our lives. We shower our moms with gifts, flowers and cards as a way — however small — to express our love and appreciation.
Conveying how much motherhood means to us is no easy task. It was our mothers who brought us into the world in the first place, so how can you repay such a debt?
In the end, we cannot. But this doesn’t matter. For just as the many functions that mothers perform can be exhausting, in total they are even more rewarding.
Today, let’s pay tribute to all moms — this includes mothers, stepmothers, foster mothers, adoptive mothers, siblings, grandmothers, aunts, guardians and beloved family friends — and hope they find joy in the knowledge that they had a hand in raising loving children. We urge everyone to celebrate this holiday responsibly and safely.
Happy Mother’s Day!
