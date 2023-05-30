Organizers behind a project to enhance the Hospice of Jefferson County facility in Watertown have finally seen their dream come true.
Officials with the organization and volunteers have planned to create A Room with a View residence at Hospice of Jefferson County. The idea was hatched about eight years ago, but moving forward with it was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. State funds they expected to receive for the expansion work needed to be redirected to the health care crisis.
So the project was scaled back in 2021 to cut costs. Supporters continued to raise funds, and they broke ground in April 2022.
On May 18, officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new spaces. Costs for the project totaled about $3 million. The residence has four new rooms each with its own bathroom and a shower, a new family room, utility room, meditation room, a solarium and a lounge for staff members.
“Not every place in New York state, not every county, has a facility like this, a Hospice facility here on-site with care on-site; that does not exist in many other places in New York state,” WWNY-TV/7News anchor and news director Jeff Cole, a former president of the Hospice Foundation board, said at the ceremony, according to a story published May 18 by the Watertown Daily Times. “This is truly a gem to have in our community.”
The new rooms showcase wonderful amenities.
“The four new patient rooms will be similar to current residence rooms, but there will be additional acoustics in the wing to care for a wider range of symptomatic patients,” a Watertown Daily Times article published April 1, 2022, reported. “BCA Architects & Engineers, Watertown, designed the expansion to include enhanced ventilation systems with increased filtration and ionization treatment. Two rooms will have the capability to be converted to negative pressure rooms to enhance infection control. The project includes expanded space for patients, families and staff. A room for recreational therapy, a solarium, a family room with a refreshment area and TV, as well as a small meditation space will be added. A second nursing station, a nursing lounge and storage will be added for the staff. A healing garden, accessible from several interior locations, is designed to foster serenity. The walking path around the pond will be resurfaced with stamped concrete for easier wheelchair access and mobility, and the Macsherry Reflection Garden will be moved so more patients can access it. New parking spaces will be added at the front of the building as required by state regulations.”
This is a marvelous achievement for Hospice of Jefferson County. The organization plays a critical role in our community, offering a caring and dignified place for families to come together as they prepare to say goodbye to a loved one. We’re pleased that authorities with the group were able to carry out their plans for this expansion project.
