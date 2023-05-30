Organizers behind a project to enhance the Hospice of Jefferson County facility in Watertown have finally seen their dream come true.

Officials with the organization and volunteers have planned to create A Room with a View residence at Hospice of Jefferson County. The idea was hatched about eight years ago, but moving forward with it was delayed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. State funds they expected to receive for the expansion work needed to be redirected to the health care crisis.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.