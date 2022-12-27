It would be hard to find someone in Northern New York who doesn’t recognize Mel Busler as the face of local television sports.
Busler began his career in journalism in 1978 at WANT-AM/1240. He joined the staff of WWNY-TV/7News in 1982, becoming the full-time sports anchor of the 6 and 11 p.m. broadcasts two years later.
So it’s easy to identify Busler as a local television personality — one with lots of personality. But he works behind the scenes in numerous ways to benefit the north country.
Busler’s community involvement earned him the prestigious Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award on Dec. 15, the 69th individual to be so honored. He received the award at the Disabled Persons Action Organization in Watertown.
“Mel is certainly not going to brag about himself, but I will,” Kayla Jamieson, president and chief executive officer of the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce said during the ceremony, according to a story published Dec. 16 by the Watertown Daily Times. “He embraces citizenship and exemplifies volunteerism. There is a theme of compassion and service to those most vulnerable among us. He donates his time, talent and wisdom daily and gives his heart and soul to the community that he loves.”
The Israel A. Shapiro Citizenship Award is presented each year to a selected honoree by the Greater Watertown-North Country Chamber of Commerce. On its website, the chamber provides the award’s history.
“The award was established by Arnold I. Shapiro to honor the memory of his father, a longtime business leader in this community,” according to information from the chamber. “A director of the chamber at the time of his father’s death in 1952, Mr. Shapiro sensed a need in Watertown for a symbolic annual recognition of exceptional leadership on behalf of our city. Over the years, the award has been presented to many deserving individuals for their contributions and service to our community.”
Busler was born and raised in Watertown. He graduated from Immaculate Heart Central in 1977 and attended Jefferson Community College. He married his high school sweetheart, Rose Freeman, in 1980, and together they raised two sons.
Addressing the enthusiastic crowd at the DPAO, Busler was at a loss for words last week after Jamieson’s introduction.
“I can’t come up with the words or what to say. I’m sure Kayla’s thinking to herself, ‘And this guy gets paid to talk on TV?’ I was shocked. I’m still shocked,” he said. “Thanks, everybody, for this; it’s a great award. Thanks to the chamber and to the folks who chose me. … I don’t know if they did the right thing or not, but I certainly appreciate it. It’ll be something I cherish. Thank you.”
The list of organizations benefiting from Busler’s involvement is lengthy: Relay for Life board/committee; Relay for Life co-chair; Meals on Wheels; Our Lady of Sacred Heart Church Salvation Army Old Newsboys Day; Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign; DPAO board; DPAO Foundation board; town of Clayton Christmas Parade; Watertown Christmas Parade; Watertown Urban Mission Run for Recovery/Bridge program; Volunteer Transportation Center Chili Cook Off; and Victims Assistances Center of Jefferson County Taste of the Town.
Busler joins an elite group of previous winners, and he was an excellent choice this year. The formal presentation will take place March 2.
We congratulate Busler for his dedication to serving our community and for receiving the Shapiro Award. Just like past winners, he exemplifies what’s best about this area. He is a role model of civic engagement who uses his status in the most honorable way imaginable.
