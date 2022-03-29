Businesses throughout Lewis County have come up with a wonderful idea to market the region while participating in a fun recreational event.
They worked together with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce to organize the first Tour de Lewis on May 29 for biking enthusiasts. It will offer three journeys of various lengths, all of which end at Osceola Ski and Sport Resort in Camden: a 62-mile course beginning at the Oswegatchie Educational Center in Croghan for a fee of $60, a 28-mile route starting at Snow Ridge Ski Resort in Turin for a fee of $45 and a 15-mile ride launching from the West Leyden Volunteer Fire Department for a fee of $30.
“In keeping with the motto ‘Lewis County: Your Destination is Our Backyard,’ area businesses have teamed up with the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce to create an inaugural biking event that will highlight the best the county has to offer,” according to a news item published Thursday by the Watertown Daily Times. “The Tour de Lewis on May 29 during Memorial Day weekend is designed to be a non-competitive ride through Lewis County’s scenic Adirondack Park, Black River Valley and Tug Hill Plateau. … Participation is open to recreational and competitive amateur cyclists. Riders of all abilities can participate in one of the three distances.”
People participating in the event may start their respective tours by traveling to Osceola Ski and Sport Resort. Shuttle buses will be available that morning for a fee to bring individuals and their bikes to their starting points.
This way, those involved in the event will return to the Camden facility at the conclusion of their tours. The bus going to Croghan will leave at 8 a.m.; the bus going to Turin will leave at 10:30 a.m.; and the bus going to West Leyden will leave at noon. Support and gear wagons will be available on all three routes.
Live music, food, drinks and outdoor activities will be offered at Osceola Ski and Sport Resort following the tours. Overnight tent camping or use of summer campsites will be available Memorial Day weekend at the Oswegatchie Educational Center, according to the registration website.
People have organized similar events in Northern New York to raise money for various groups and promote bicycling. This is a great way to get some exercise outdoors, see beautiful parts of the north country and meet other people who share a passion for this sport.
The Rotary Club of Watertown sponsors its ShelterBox Ride in the town of Henderson in Jefferson County; this year’s event will take place June 4. The SpokerRide, being held July 30, goes through Sackets Harbor and benefits the American Cancer Society Relay for Life and Volunteer Transportation Center.
The Higley 100, held along the Raquette River in St. Lawrence County usually in late summer, supports the work of Friends of Higley Flow State Park in Colton; no word yet on when this year’s event will be held. And the inaugural Tug Hill Epic last year presented gravel grinder enthusiasts with 106 miles of travel through three counties.
We commend members of the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce for organizing a great event to promote what’s available in this region and encourage bicycling. People may visit www.bikereg.com/o-to-o to register. Take this opportunity to see the wonders of Lewis County and enjoy the outdoors over the Memorial Day weekend.
