It’s easy to forget about prescription drugs in a bathroom or bedroom.
Many people no longer have the condition they were taking the drugs for, so the half-filled bottles sit around collecting dust. They can remain untouched for months — or years — at a time.
As tempting as it is to simply flush the unused drugs down a toilet, this isn’t recommended. Medical authorities advise finding safer ways of getting rid of pills that haven’t been used.
Each year, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration helps organize events where unused prescription drugs can be brought. Once collected, these drugs will be disposed of in a proper manner. Kinney Drugs will join state and local law enforcement agencies in participating in the 2021 National DEA Prescription Drug Take-Back Day, which will be held Saturday.
“Drug Take-Back days are designed to facilitate safe disposal of controlled and non-controlled prescription drugs as well as over-the-counter medications,” according to a news item published Tuesday in the Watertown Daily Times. “Sharps are not collected. Kinney Drugs is hosting take-backs from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday at pharmacies in New York and Vermont.
“Unused medicine should never be flushed down toilets or disposed of in drains to prevent potential environmental and health hazards. During October take-back events, according to the DEA, 985,392 pounds, roughly 492.7 tons, of medication were collected nationwide.”
In the north country, Kinney Drugs will collect unused medications at its stores in Canton, Cicero, Fulton, Malone, Ogdensburg, Potsdam and Pulaski. For more information about where to bring drugs and what will be accepted, visit http://wdt.me/He37Xp.
