Kinney Drugs has long partnered with organizations seeking to provide a safe way for people to dispose of prescription medications.
It’s easy to forget about prescription drugs in a bathroom or bedroom. Many people no longer have the condition they were taking the drugs for, so the half-filled bottles sit around collecting dust. They can remain untouched for months — or years — at a time.
As tempting as it is to simply flush the unused drugs down a toilet, this isn’t recommended. Medical authorities advise finding safer ways of getting rid of pills that haven’t been used.
Kinney Drugs often participates in the National Drug Enforcement Agency Prescription Drug Take-Back Day. Through this program, it collects unused pills and disposes of them safely.
The company has now established a permanent way to do this. It set up kiosks at various stores, allowing people to bring the unused medications when its convenient.
“Kinney Drugs has partnered with the state Bureau of Narcotic Enforcement and MED-Project to install self-service medication collection kiosks at 22 of its stores in New York. North country locations with the new kiosks include Gouverneur (Clinton Street), Lowville, Watertown (Coffeen Street), Potsdam (Maple Street), Malone (Route 11), Lake Placid and Oswego,” according to a news item published Sunday in the Watertown Daily Times. “Anyone — not just Kinney customers — can use the kiosks to dispose of unneeded medications, including leftover and expired medications. The kiosks accept prescription and over-the-counter medications for people and pets, including controlled substances. The kiosks are not for disposal of sharps/needles (including EpiPens), medical/biohazardous waste, regular or hazardous household trash or personal care products.
“The installations were completed in time for National Poison Prevention Week, this week. It is dedicated to raising awareness about the American Association of Poison Control Centers and the Poison Help Hotline, 1-800-222-1222,” the article reported. “In 2020, the latest year for which data are available, AAPCC poison centers responded to more than 2 million human exposure cases, 77% of which were unintentional. Approximately 40% of all poisonings involved prescription and/or over-the-counter medications. In addition, 42% of all poisonings involved children younger than 5.”
This is an excellent idea by Kinney Drugs. Walgreens has its own kiosks to return unused prescription medications at certain sites around the nation, but no stores in the north country host them. Many local hospitals and sheriff’s departments accept unused pills.
A state law requiring drug manufacturers and pharmacies to implement drug take-back programs went into effect in 2019.
“The program will allow people to drop off surplus prescription and nonprescription drugs, not including controlled substances, to prevent the drugs from being misused. There will also be additional focus on public education in addition to drug collection, transport and destruction,” according to a story published Jan. 4, 2019, by the Watertown Daily Times. “As of [Jan. 3, 2019], Kinney Drugs is the only local chain pharmacy with an ongoing program in place. Outside of chains, a few locally owned and operated pharmacies have programs including Bolton’s Pharmacy, Watertown, and Bonaparte Pharmacy, Harrisville.”
Take-back programs are essential to helping people properly dispose of unused medications so that others won’t get them. State Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, has been active in working with law enforcement agencies and hospitals to organize Shed the Meds events.
It’s good that Kinney Drugs is offering kiosks for people to return their unused medications; Walgreens should consider establishing these at its Northern New York stores. This may save lives, and we commend everyone involved in the effort to facilitate this process.
