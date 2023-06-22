Safe for everyone

Students in the bicycle safety class at the Canton Pavilion in July listen to instructions from Canton police officers Ashley Coffey and Adam Clark. Christopher Lenney/Watertown Daily Times

With the arrival of warmer weather, it’s no surprise that children and adults are excited to get out and enjoy outdoor activities.

Bicycling is one of the most popular activities for children.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.