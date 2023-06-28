Without a dedicated sidewalk, traversing Route 11 from Clarkson University to Walmart in Potsdam can be hazardous.
Bicyclists and pedestrians must use the shoulder of the roadway. This presents risks to people traveling between the two locations.
Erik C. Backus, a Clarkson University engineering professor, discussed the potential traffic problems with members of the Town Board at their Oct. 11 meeting. He persuaded the board to help fund ongoing research he’s been conducting on this issue.
Backus previously received a grant from the St. Lawrence County Health Initiative. He asked Town Board members to contribute $6,000 so he could complete the work he’s been doing on this matter.
Town Supervisor Ann M. Carvill expressed concerns about spending money to develop a proposal that could cost millions of dollars. She questioned where the money to finance the recommended improvements would come from.
Backus told her that government grants are available for this kind of work. He said a federal transportation grant could fund up to 80% of designated projects. Board members unanimously approved allocating the requested $6,000, and they made a wise choice.
Backus recently made a presentation of three options that he and engineering students at Clarkson University have come up with based on their research. He spoke with Town Board members at their June 13 meeting. He and the students used feedback they received from a group made up of about 200 college students as well as permanent and seasonal residents.
A story published June 18 by the Watertown Daily Times outlined the findings presented to the Town Board:
“The first [option], labeled ‘most robust’ on a slideshow Mr. Backus used Tuesday night, would involve significant changes to the stretch. It calls for bike lanes connecting Clarkson to the Walmart intersection on the north side of Route 11 and a shared-use path for walkers and bicyclists on the south side of the highway. A barrier would be placed on the south side to separate pedestrians and motor vehicles, along with multiple new crosswalks at Clarkson’s two entrances and the Walmart intersection. The group is also suggesting more lighting on the south side of Route 11 as a pedestrian safety enhancement, and bus shelters at Willow Tree and the Mobil station to improve public transportation accessibility. A major change the group suggests is to turn the Maple, Pine, Sandstone and Clarkson Avenue intersection into a roundabout, and moving the Morley-Potsdam Road intersection to the Walmart intersection, closing off the current intersection as a dead end.
“The suggestions in the slideshow labeled ‘moderate improvements’ call for a separated bike path/sidewalk from Clarkson to the Walmart intersection on the south side of Route 11, ‘incorporating existing pavement and allowing for both walkers and bikers to utilize the path going in both directions.’ It also suggests additional lighting and a physical barrier separating vehicles and pedestrians.
“The suggestions labeled ‘least robust’ call for more lighting and crosswalks at the two Clarkson entrances and the Walmart intersection. Pedestrians would continue walking on the shoulder as they do now without a physical barrier separating them from vehicle traffic.”
This is a good initial step in finding a way to improve vehicular and foot traffic along this stretch of roadway. The Clarkson University study group is looking for input from members of the public on the suggestions made.
The group’s recommendations may be viewed at wdt.me/mYmSvE. People are asked to take a 10-minute survey, which may be found at wdt.me/MZGHoa. We encourage residents to look over the options and let officials know what they think of what’s being offered.
