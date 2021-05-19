It’s well known that the stretch of U.S. Route 11 between Canton and Potsdam can be risky for drivers.
One particularly problematic section is the entrance to the St. Lawrence Health System Medical Campus. Located at 6119 Route 11 in Canton, it’s been the scene of some major accidents.
“The $23 million Medical Campus officially opened in March 2017, further developing the village’s outskirts. But the facility’s entrance is not always easy — or safe — to navigate. The southbound lane heading toward Canton has a wide shoulder [that] drivers sometimes use to turn, technically unlawfully, into the long driveway,” according to a story published Sunday by the Watertown Daily News. “Without using the shoulder and without a turning lane, drivers alternatively slow from speeds of 55 mph or more to make the right-hand turn. Continuing toward Canton just past the driveway, the road slopes down and sweeps a tight corner under the railroad bridge near Route 11 Truck and Equipment Sales. Guard rails line some of the grassy embankments in the area. Driving toward Potsdam, the shoulder is narrower off the northbound lane and is bounded by a guard rail. With no turning lane, those needing to turn left into the Medical Campus are most often forced to stop and wait for oncoming traffic to clear, or attempt to pass on the outside.
“A March 26 multi-vehicle collision at the entrance to the Medical Campus sent three people to the hospital. St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies responded to Route 11 at about 12:30 p.m. and determined a 2010 Freightliner tractor with an enclosed trailer had rear-ended a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee,” the article reported. “The tractor-trailer, operated by Randy C. Rickson, 56, of Plattsburgh, was reportedly traveling north on Route 11 when it struck the Jeep, operated by Sarah E. Richards, 30, of Canton. Ms. Richards was stopped on the road, preparing to turn left into the Medical Campus, according to police. Her vehicle was pushed into the opposite lane and subsequently hit head-on by a 2014 Toyota RAV4, operated by Tammy P. Beaudin, 49, of Canton. Ms. Beaudin’s vehicle ran off the road into a ditch. Ms. Richards’s vehicle was then struck on the rear of the driver’s side by another vehicle, a 2014 Jeep Compass operated by Sarah L. Carver, 30, of Canton. Ms. Carver’s vehicle then came to a rest on the shoulder of the road.”
Municipal leaders have pushed state lawmakers to allow them to address the safety concerns at this intersection. A bill introduced during the 2019-2020 legislative session by state Sen. Patricia A. Ritchie, R-Heuvelton, called for reducing the speed limit near the Medical Campus. It was passed by the state Senate.
But a companion bill introduced that year by state Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, got mired in the Assembly Transportation Committee. The bill was reintroduced in both the Assembly and Senate this year. This is not a controversial measure, so there’s no justification in allowing it to die in committee.
While waiting for lawmakers in Albany to act, local authorities have been discussing other measures to improve safety in this area.
One idea is to expand the roadway to incorporate a turning lane near the entrance to the Medical Campus.
We encourage officials to continue seeking ways to address the problems. State legislators need to move these bills through the process and allow municipal to reduce the speed limit at key points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.