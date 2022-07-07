Few things stir the souls of pariotic consumers more so than the phrase “Buy American!”
Who doesn’t love the prospect of supporting companies that offer goods and services — and that provide decent-paying jobs — right here in the United States? You’ve got an uphill battle to persuade people that turning to foreign-based firms is a better alternative to keeping American money circulating throughout America.
Backed by labor unions, some New York state legislators have succeeded in using this theme to pass a bill in both the Assembly and Senate. If signed into law, the Buy American Salt Act would require “all rock salt or sodium chloride used or supplied in the performance of a government contract or any subcontract thereto within the state shall be mined or hand harvested in the United States.”
The legislation was sponsored by state Assemblyman Harry B. Bronson, D-Rochester, and state Sen. Timothy M. Kennedy, D-Buffalo. State Assemblyman Mark C. Walczyk, R-Watertown, was a co-sponsor.
In pursuing this bill, it seems the two legislators from Western New York weren’t motivated merely by a strong desire to see U.S. companies get an advantage over foreign competitors. Conveniently, there are two salt mines within their region of the state: American Rock Salt in Mount Morris (Livingston County) and Cayuga Salt Mine in Lansing (Tompkins County). Naturally, the legislation had the support of the New York State AFL-CIO and the Greater Rochester Chamber of Commerce.
“The Buy American Salt Act is essential to ensuring New York tax dollars support local workers and their families. Right now, we are witnessing an industry that derives its salt from overseas while we have two highly productive salt mines, American Rock Salt and Cargill – Lansing [Cayuga Salt Mine], here in New York state,” Bronson said in a news release issued June 8 by his office. “These mines not only keep our roads safe in the winter for millions of commuters but they employ hundreds of American workers and help build strong economically sustainable communities. I am proud we got this done before the end of session for our families here in the Finger Lakes Region.”
Members of the board for the Ogdensburg Bridge and Port Authority are urging Gov. Kathleen C. Hochul to veto the bill. The Port of Ogdensburg imports a good amount of salt from Canada, and this supports jobs there.
“OBPA Executive Director Steven J. Lawrence said a big part of their business is importing Canadian salt and then adding a chemical to it that lowers the salt’s melting point before American companies sell it to ‘environmentally sensitive areas, like municipalities in the Adirondack Park,” according to a story published June 30 by the Watertown Daily Times. “They import about 92,000 tons of salt annually, and imported 138,000 tons in 2021, about 75% of which was Canadian.”
The novel coronavirus pandemic hampered operations at the Ogdensburg International Airport and Ogdensburg-Prescott International Bridge due to travel restrictions. The Port of Ogdensburg carried the load and kept revenue coming in for the OBPA.
But now this bill threatens to hurt the authority by cutting out a sizable chunk of its business. New York-based companies that obtain salt in Ogdensburg for their customers will be forced to go elsewhere. Hochul should reject the legislation and allow the OBPA to continue serving as a vital port for this product.
