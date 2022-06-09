One structure’s age has made it a cherished icon in Sackets Harbor.
But this also has given the elements of weather the time needed to deteriorate many parts of the bell and clock tower at United Presbyterian Church. A restoration project is begun to save this community asset.
“At the corner of Main and Broad streets, new banners advertise the continuing work to restore a beloved village icon: ‘Preserving a Landmark, Sustaining a Legacy.’ The bell and clock tower of the United Presbyterian Church, 101 S. Broad St., was completed and rededicated in August 1900 following two fires that destroyed previous Presbyterian churches in the village. The bell tower holds a set of 10 bells that were a gift from Marietta Pickering Hay, daughter of Great Lakes Capt. Augustus A. Pickering. Years of harsh weather have taken their toll, damaging masonry and threatening structural integrity. Restoration efforts have been underway since 2020, initiated by the Sackets Harbor United Presbyterian Church, the steward of the community tower and bells,” according to a story published June 1 by the Watertown Daily Times. “The fundraising goal of the campaign is $300,000. The overall project will have a price tag of about $600,000. The [novel coronavirus] pandemic and other setbacks got in the way of making visits to ask for donations, so work was previously done over the phone. Project partners include the Northern New York Community Foundation, the New York Landmarks Conservancy and the Presbyterian Church (USA). Those wishing to donate to the restoration project can do so through the Northern New York Community Foundation or through the project’s website: www.restoreshtower.org.
“Broad construction goals for the tower are to repair all deteriorating brick and mortar, replace flashing and re-caulk around all windows, doors and clock faces,” the article reported. “The granite steps leading to the front doors will be re-caulked. And the buttresses on the front corners of the annex, what used to be Hay Library, will have deteriorated brick and mortar replaced.”
The bell and clock tower has a prominent stature in Sackets Harbor. We encourage residents to contribute what they can to rehabilitate this beloved symbol in the village.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.