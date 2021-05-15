Lewis County officials this month rectified a cumbersome process that had been in place for years regarding enacting routine contracts.
For example, the Lewis County Board of Legislators each year had to vote to allocate $147 for an annual fire extinguisher inspection. To streamline the process, board members recently passed a resolution to limit such voting requirements to contracts of at least $5,000.
“We’re running a $50 million operation with a $80 million hospital and a combined employment of over 1,000 people, We’ve got 27,000 people in a community that continues to lose population over time and we only meet 12 times a year as a Board of Legislators,” County Manager Ryan M. Piche said, according to a story published Tuesday by the Watertown Daily Times. “During those 12 meetings, it’s important that we focus on the things that truly have an impact on the big picture of this community. … Us moving $5,000 from vehicle repair to office equipment is not a big picture item that should be taking up time during those 12 precious meetings.”
The new procedure maintains oversight of the smaller contracts without having to involve the entire board.
“The approved resolution allows the chairman or the vice chairman of the board to ‘execute agreements with compensation/fee amounts costing $5,000 or less, without the necessity of a resolution’ because all such agreements are now covered by a ‘blanket authorization and approval’ by the board, but there’s still a process that must be followed. Department heads are expected to bring the proposed contract payment to the monthly pre-agenda meeting with the county manager, the clerk of the board and the county attorney,” the article reported. “After the attorney has reviewed the proposed contract, it will go directly to the board chairman for payment approval. Until this change was made, every payment — no matter how small — had to be brought to the relevant committee and then approval from the entire board through a resolution, a process that usually takes about six weeks. The chairman approvals will have some oversight in the form of a monthly report with a full list of transactions approved directly to be distributed to the board and the county manager, ultimately showing ‘money going out the door,’ Mr. Piche said.”
This is a sensible solution to having the board spend too much valuable time on minor issues. Now legislators can focus on more important matters with the assurance that proper financial oversight is continuing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.