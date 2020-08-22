Sixty years ago, John F. Kennedy became the nation’s first — and so far only — Roman Catholic president. Kennedy’s faith was a crucial sticking point for many voters in that election, with several leading Protestants raising concerns that Kennedy would bend to the wishes of the Vatican and place the church’s priorities over those of the American people.
To address those concerns, Kennedy delivered a speech to a group of pastors in Houston, declaring, “I believe in an America that is officially neither Catholic, Protestant nor Jewish; where no public official either requests or accepts instructions on public policy from the pope.”
Obviously, enough voters believed Kennedy could be counted on to put his constituents — the American people — ahead of the leaders of his church. And it seemed that the question of whether members of the Roman Catholic Church could perform their duties as government officials to benefit people of all religions — not just fellow Catholics — had been largely laid to rest.
Until now, at least in the town of Bellmont in Franklin County.
A decision by the Town Board three years ago to buy the former St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Owls Head has been challenged over the years by town Councilman Wayne Rogers, who was absent from the meeting at which the vote was taken but has long expressed his opposition to the decision. On Monday, Rogers was at last able to convince two fellow board members to vote to rescind the resolution authorizing the purchase.
Rogers has raised multiple objections to the purchase, citing concerns about the condition of the building — which has been vacant for 17 years — the purchase price, ongoing maintenance costs that would have to be borne by the town and other issues. But on Monday, Rogers repeated his contention that the original vote should never have been allowed because two of the three council members who voted in favor of the plan had a conflict of interest.
Rogers did not explain why his colleagues — Supervisor H. Bruce Russell and Councilman Greg Langdon, whom he did not name — were conflicted until one of the roughly 15 people at the meeting pressed him for an explanation. His response caused a stir among the audience, including one woman’s sotto voce exclamation of, “Oh brother.” The source of the conflict (Rogers said): Russell and Langdon are Catholics.
Rogers did not detail how their faith created the conflict but did say his objection was “not about religion.” He said that he would abstain from a hypothetical vote if the situation involved the Brainardsville United Methodist Church, of which he is a member.
But Rogers’s argument that his objection is not about religion falls apart in the face of some of the facts surrounding the planned purchase.
A petition signed by nearly 200 people in the Owls Head/Mountain View area urges the board to move forward with the purchase. The petition does not state the religious affiliation of the signers, but it is highly unlikely they are all Catholics.
Since the 2017 vote, the purchase price of the church has fallen from $75,000 to $55,000. If Russell and Langdon were attempting to benefit the Dioceses of Ogdensburg, which owns the building, at the expense of their constituents, it would seem that driving the price down would not be the way to do so.
Rogers does raise some valid questions about the purchase, but he has had three years to find the answers. Because of his continuing opposition, the town has commissioned a structural survey of the building to address at least some of his concerns. The results of that survey are expected to be available at the Town Board meeting in September.
But his questioning of his Catholic colleagues’ ability to put their town before their church is at best anachronistic and at worst a form of anti-Catholic bigotry that had largely disappeared after Kennedy’s election. He owes Russell and Langdon — and every other Catholic elected official — an apology.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.