When tax revenue has declined due to the novel coronavirus’s effect on the economy, it’s peculiar for a municipal government to refuse financial assistance.
But the Jefferson County Board of Legislators recently did just this. On July 9, members rejected $113,832.50 from a program called Operation Stonegarden. This grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency provides funding to state, local and tribal law enforcement to enhance border security. This was the first time in years that the county board declined the funds.
The money would have been divided between the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office and the Alexandria Bay and Clayton police departments. It had $28,950 for overtime pay, $4,000 for maintenance and repairs and more than $9,000 for retirement funds, Social Security and workers compensation.
But the sticking point for lawmakers was the $64,152.50 included for license plate readers. Legislator Jeremiah J. Maxon, R-Adams, expressed his concern over this technology.
“Rather than saving lives, rather than preventing terrorism, these license plate scanners generally are used to collect money from people whose only crime is being poor,” Mr. Maxon said during the meeting, according to a story published July 9 by the Watertown Daily Times. “Knowing that it has been misused, knowing that it will be misused again, the government has come to our legislative board and has asked you to expand their surveillance of our citizens without a compelling reason.”
Mr. Maxon said license plate readers have previously been used in various parts of the nation for questionable purposes.
“He argued that license plate readers are often misused, with their data sold to private companies, tied into other systems to gather more data or used by police to target private citizens for blackmail,” the article reported. “Mr. Maxon referenced the 1998 case where a police lieutenant in Washington, D.C. pleaded guilty to extortion for using license plate reader data to blackmail the owners of vehicles that were frequently parked near a gay bar. He also talked about how government-run license plate scanners have been used by private companies to track down vehicles for repossession, and by governments to track down cars with lapsed insurance.”
Mr. Maxon raised valid points about how this technology has been abused. But the most important question was never raised during the meeting last week: Have license plate readers ever been misused by local law enforcement agents?
In a letter printed July 10 by the Watertown Daily Times, Jefferson County Sheriff Colleen M. O’Neill demonstrated how license plate readers help police officers track down criminal suspects.
“License plate readers use high-speed cameras to take photos of license plates in public places and then log a time and a location. The photos are saved in a searchable database, which can be accessed when police are investigating a crime,” she wrote. “These databases do not contain the names of the vehicle owners or any other personal information. They simply take a picture of a license plate. A license plate can only be linked to a person by accessing a Department of Motor Vehicle database, which is only allowed under specific permissible purposes by officers trained and permitted to use them.”
If there were any examples of local police misusing these devices, Mr. Maxon should have presented it. If no such evidence exists, why tarnish the Sheriff’s Office with this suspicion?
Legislators should have investigated this matter further before rejecting the grant. Losing the money will hurt the county at a time when it can least afford this.
