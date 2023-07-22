Watertown’s greatest looming challenge is no secret — the water filtration plant needs a multi-million dollar upgrade to improve the quality of our drinking water.
The project was initially projected at $15 million and then thought to likely exceed $30 million. The latest estimate is near $50 million.
Now that attention is focused on the costly solution, Sen. Charles E. Schumer has become involved. He has recommended Watertown for a $20 million Department of Defense grant to offset the cost to city taxpayers.
This is an important, and critical step towards finding, funding and implementing, the proper solution to reduce from our drinking water two disinfection byproducts that exceed acceptable federal health and safety levels.
We thank Schumer for paying attention to the needs of city residents, and the north country’s largest employer — Fort Drum.
The city draws its water from the Black River. The two byproducts are total trihalomethanes, or TTHM, and haloacetic acids, or HAA5. They are formed when chlorine or other disinfectants used to control microbial contaminants in drinking water react with naturally occurring organic and inorganic matter, such as tree leaves, algae or other plants in surface water, according to the EPA. The plant is responsible for more than 800,000 gallons of treated water per day on Fort Drum.
The City Council in June agreed to apply for grant funding through the DOD’s Defense Community Infrastructure Pilot Program. The city is eligible for the grant because it provides Fort Drum with water through water lines owned by the Development Authority of the North Country. Watertown supplies water to about 65,000 people on Fort Drum, the city of Watertown and the towns of Pamelia, LeRay and Champion.
In 2018, the Environmental Protection Agency placed the city’s public water system under an administrative order for failure to comply with the Safe Drinking Water Act’s Stage II Disinfection Byproducts limit.
“Despite multiple modifications and optimizations meant to reduce contaminant levels in the years since, the Watertown public water system has continued to exceed acceptable levels for certain contaminants, and the city needs additional support to upgrade its infrastructure to meet water safety standards,” a news release from Schumer’s office states.
Schumer urged the DOD to support and prioritize Watertown’s up to $20 million request in a letter to Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III, a former commander of the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum.
The request would help bring the city in compliance with EPA standards.
“The City of Watertown’s Water Treatment Plant, which Fort Drum relies upon for a significant portion of its water supply, needs critical upgrades to provide safe and clean drinking water to the soldiers, military families and North Country communities. Consistent reliable access to safe and clean drinking water is a critical component of Fort Drum’s mission readiness, and the health of communities from Watertown to Champion that support their operations,” Schumer said in a statement.
Mayor Jeffrey M. Smith said that he cannot overstate the importance of partnership is between the city and the north country’s military post.
“This Water Quality Improvement Project is yet another example of the City’s commitment to providing clean and safe drinking water to the men and women of the 10th Mountain Division and their families, who live both on post and in our community,” Smith said in a statement. “I would like to thank Senator Schumer for his unwavering support of this project, and his understanding of how critical it is to the readiness, strength and longevity of Fort Drum, as well as to the quality of life of soldiers and their families.”
We urge the Department of Defense to approve the grant, and hope all our elected officials will show public support of this critical need.
