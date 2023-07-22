Supporting clean water

Watertown’s water treatment and distribution complex, 1707 Huntington St. Watertown Daily Times

Watertown’s greatest looming challenge is no secret — the water filtration plant needs a multi-million dollar upgrade to improve the quality of our drinking water.

The project was initially projected at $15 million and then thought to likely exceed $30 million. The latest estimate is near $50 million.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.