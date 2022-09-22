Several communities in Northern New York are showing their persistence in breathing new life into their business districts.
This is the sixth year that the state has offered its Downtown Revitalization Initiative program, with a total of $100 million being awarded. Each of New York’s 10 Regional Economic Development Councils nominates communities to receive $10 million. The final selection is made by a state team.
The first four DRI winners in the north country were Plattsburgh (2017), Watertown (2018), Saranac Lake (2019) and Potsdam (2020). Last year, the state made $20 million available to each REDC; the councils could either select two winners, who would get $10 million apiece, or pick one winner to receive $20 million. Both Massena and Tupper Lake were awarded $10 million last year for the north country region.
“New York state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative is a cornerstone of the state’s economic development program. The DRI transforms downtown neighborhoods into vibrant centers that offer a high quality of life and are magnets for redevelopment, business, job creation, and economic and housing diversity,” according to information on the program’s website. “These compact, walkable downtowns are a key ingredient to helping New York state rebuild its economy from the effects of the [novel coronavirus] pandemic as well as to achieving the state’s bold climate goals by promoting the use of public transit and reducing dependence on private vehicles. The DRI is led by the Department of State in close partnership with Empire State Development, NYS Homes and Community Renewal, and New York State Energy Research and Development Authority.”
The deadline for this year’s contest is Friday. Canton, Lowville and Ogdensburg have announced they will again submit applications.
“All of the applications that have been funded have projects that are truly shovel-ready projects and have advanced very quickly following the award of DRI funding,” she said. “In our last application, we submitted 11 projects including solely municipal projects like the regional recreational facility and improvements to the downtown mall parking area to private projects like the brewery on 17 Main St. and an entertainment venue.”
Canton and Lowville made a particular point of involving residents in deciding which projects should be submitted with their respective applications. This was good thinking as people in the community know what they want for their downtowns and what projects will attract them most.
Lowville Mayor Joseph G. Beagle said that fine-tuning the application and focusing on shovel-ready projects is crucial.
“I think it’s working [well] so far,” he said, according to a Times story published Aug. 29. “It’s basically cooperation between all four organizations [the village, Naturally Lewis, Lewis County Planning Department and county Chamber of Commerce] to get something going. It’s a cooperative effort, everybody working together to make this happen.”
We commend all these communities for reassessing their applications and adjusting them each year. This is how other municipalities finally won the $10 million prize, and it’s good that local officials are improving their proposals as they go along.
